The best stocks to invest in 2022? 4 tech stocks for your watchlist

Are these the best stocks to invest in 2022?

Tech stocks were among the hottest stocks in the stock Exchange during the last decade. Granted, there is a lot of movement in the tech space and it can be overwhelming for the average investor. Invest in technological actions is also not as simple as some may think. Technology companies are constantly evolving and pushing their limits to seek the next breakthrough. Thus, investors may find it useful to regularly monitor companies in this industry.

Earlier today, South Korean company SK Hynix announced that it had completed the first phase of acquisition Intelligences (NASDAQ: INTC) NAND flash memory chip business. It is also the largest acquisition ever made by SK Hynix as it seeks to expand its area of ​​expertise. With the sale, Intel would be able to pay more attention to its smaller but more lucrative Optane memory business.

On the other hand, tech giants such as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are not resting on their laurels. Although it is mainly known for its Google services, Alphabet is also present in the field of autonomous vehicles. Recently, the Waymo company announced that it will partner with Chinas Geely to create a fleet of fully electric and autonomous robotaxis. With so much going on in the tech industry, let’s take a look at a list of the best technological stocks on the stock market today.

The best tech stocks to watch today

Calix

Calix is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems and services. In detail, it focuses on the access network, the part of the network that governs the available bandwidth, and determines the range of services that can be offered to subscribers. It has been a successful year for CALX stock, up over 160% over the past year.

The company continues its momentum as it will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index before the market opens on January 4. This is an important development because index funds that track the mid-cap index will need to add the stock to their holdings. . As a result, the demand for the company’s shares is increasing. Now this is a testament to Calix’s success over the years and represents a milestone for the company.

On top of that, Calix also announced earlier this month that UK-based Grayshott Gigabit Limited has chosen the company’s Intelligent Access EDGE to bridge the digital divide and increase home values ​​in the East of Hampshire and the Surrey Hills. Grayshott hopes to accelerate the number of subscribers and reduce back office integration by 83% with this integration. Given these positive developments, should you be keeping a close watch on CALX stock?

Source: TD Ameritrade CGU

[Read More]The best stocks to buy for 2022? 4 home work actions in brief

western digital

Subsequently, we will examine western digital. It is a company specializing in data storage devices and solutions. The company develops and manufactures hard drives (HDD) and solid state drives (SSD) for computing devices, intelligent video systems, game consoles and more. WDC stock has gained momentum in recent times, rising more than 14% in the past month.

The company recently received another indirect boost as China experiences a COVID-19 outbreak. This has led its South Korean-based rival Samsung Electronics to temporarily adjust the operations of its manufacturing facility in Xian, China. Now that means Samsung will cut production at its NAND memory chip factory as the region experiences new lockdown restrictions.

Paired this with the strong fundamentals of Western Digital, it should come as no surprise that investors are eyeing WDC stocks. In its fiscal first quarter, the company posted revenue of $ 5.1 billion, a 29% year-over-year increase. Whose cloud revenue grew 72%. Meanwhile, its GAAP net income went from a loss of $ 60 million to a positive of $ 610 million. Overall, Western Digital appears to be moving in the right direction. So, would you consider investing in WDC stocks now?

Source: TD Ameritrade CGU

Juniper networks

then, we have Juniper. For those who do not know, the company develops and markets products and services for efficient networks. These solutions would then allow customers to network for their businesses. With products in more than 150 countries around the world, JNPR’s inventory is a must-have.

Recently, the company was chosen by the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 team as its official supplier of networking equipment. Therefore, Juniper will provide an agile and highly automated network platform across the team’s new technology campus. Well, Formula 1 is a sport that has extensive needs in terms of performance, flexibility and intelligence without any compromise. Thus, this decision by Aston Martin shows the confidence it places in high performance networks from Junipers.

Not to mention, Juniper was also selected by India’s leading communications solutions provider, Bharti Airtel, to provide network upgrades for the business. Juniper will play an important role in upgrading the network for the expansion of Airtel’s national broadband coverage across India. It will do this by supplying, installing and supporting upgrades to MX series routers and line cards. Ultimately, it’s about ensuring secure encryption across the entire network. With that in mind, would you consider adding JNPR stocks to your watchlist?

Source: TD Ameritrade CGU

[Read More]

The Best Lithium Battery Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To know

Accenture

Last but not least, we have the professional services company, Accenture. Essentially, the company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include communications, media and technology, financial services, health and utilities, products and resources. ACN stock has been on a slow but steady slope this year. The stock has climbed over 60% this year and shows little sign of slowing down.

Earlier this month, Accenture announced the acquisition of Zestgroup. It is a service company specializing in energy transitions, net zero carbon projects and renewable energy supply. Accenture believes that Zestgroup will bring deep industry knowledge and expertise to help organizations go net-zero. Therefore, these capacities will enhance Accentures’ ability to create more reliable, circular and net zero value chains while delivering social and economic benefits to all stakeholders.

In addition, the company also signed a collaboration agreement with Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria last week. The partnership will focus on accelerating digital transformation and applying analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate decision-making. This is a 10-year agreement whereby Accenture will help the company improve the agility of its operations and adapt to new ways of working with AI and analytics. All things considered, would you say ACN stock is a top tech stock to watch out for now?

Source: TD Ameritrade CGU

If you enjoyed this article and want to learn how to trade so that you have the best chance of profiting consistently, you need to check out this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE NOW!