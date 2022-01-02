Robert Birnbaum, who headed two New York stock exchanges, dies at 94

Robert J. Birnbaum, who headed both the US Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange during a 27-year career in market regulation and administration, has passed away. He was 94 years old.

He died on December 23 at his home in Boca Raton, Florida after a long illness, his wife, Gloria, said in an interview.

Other than their locations in New York, the NYSE and Amex shared little, other than the leadership of Birnbaum. The much smaller American Stock Exchange was founded by traders who could not afford to join the New York Stock Exchange.

While on the US Stock Exchange in 1984, Birnbaum was involved in a high-profile insider trading case.

Birnbaum said he learned through staff “a fair number of situations in which a stock has changed dramatically” shortly before being mentioned in R. Foster Winans’ “Heard on the Street” columns. in the Wall Street Journal. Birnbaum passed the information on to the SEC. Winans was charged with fraud and sentenced and spent approximately nine months in jail.

Birnbaum’s 1985 stint from the Amex, led by Arthur Levitt, to the NYSE, succeeding John Phelan (who became president), fueled speculation that the two exchanges would finally merge. Instead, they remained independent until 2008, when NYSE’s parent company, NYSE Euronext, took over the Amex. Phelan died in 2012.

The folks at the New York Stock Exchange “always looked the Amex up and down – ‘These aren’t our quality guys on the ground over there,’ you know? Birnbaum said in a 2007 interview with the Securities and Exchange Commission Historical Society. “But when it comes to a merger, they’re probably right. What’s in New York? If you are a member in the field, what does this bring you? So there wasn’t a lot of pressure for that.

Birnbaum’s move was, according to the New York Times at the time, “apparently the first time that a senior official from one exchange has been transferred to a high-level position in the other.” Birnbaum felt it necessary to tell The Times that he had no “secret merger plan.”

Along with Phelan, Birnbaum, he helped keep order and calm nerves at the New York Stock Exchange on the Black Monday of October 19, 1987, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 508 points, or 22.6 percent.

“We kind of split things up,” Birnbaum said. “Phelan was talking to the Fed and the White House, and I was talking to all exchanges to keep them as informed as possible of what was going on. But no one really knew.

He said the exchange made a wise appeal directing trading companies to stop their trading program for large automated buy and sell orders to take advantage of small price spreads.

Robert Jack Birnbaum was born September 3, 1927 in New York City, the son of Joseph M. Birnbaum and ex-Beatrice Herman, according to Marquis Who’s Who.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from New York University in 1957 and a Bachelor of Laws from Georgetown University in 1962.

His professional career began with the US General Accounting Office, known today as the Government Accountability Office. He joined the SEC in 1961 to help conduct the Special Study of Securities Markets, commissioned by Congress. He worked on sections of the study related to the OTC market and, upon completion of the report, he became branch manager for OTC regulation.

A colleague at the SEC, Ralph S. Saul, became chairman of the US Stock Exchange in 1966, and Birnbaum followed him there. He rose through the ranks to President and Chief Operating Officer, a position he held from 1977 to 1985. Saul passed away in 2016.

In 1975, the Amex began trading options, joining the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

“You have to remember that in the early 1970s the equity industry was dying,” Birnbaum said in the SEC interview.

In the aftermath of Black Monday, Phelan helped set up so-called circuit breakers to interrupt a plummeting market, but he opposed more dramatic changes and described what happened as an inevitable correction. too high stock prices.

Birnbaum disagreed. He publicly called for a ban on index arbitrage and for consideration of limits on the size of large companies’ portfolios – “sweeping recommendations” that would “have put the stock market on a collision course with the big trading houses and with at least some of its specialists, “Tim Metz wrote in” Black Monday “in 1988.

Birnbaum left the NYSE when his contract expired in June 1988. “I’ve had enough of the stock market work,” he said at the time, according to Metz. “I want to leave while there is still time to do something else. “

From 1988 to 1994, he was special advisor to the law firm Dechert Price & Rhoads, now called Dechert, in New York. The Chicago Board Options Exchange appointed him a director in 1997.

With his first wife, Joy, who died in 1990, he had two children, Gregg and Julie. He was the stepfather of three children, Jeremy, Simon and Jenny, through his second marriage in 1993. He is also survived by seven grandchildren.