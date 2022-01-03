Commentary on the actions: PSE wants to drastically reduce retailer access to IPO actions through the PSE EASy program





Under the current Philippine Stock Exchange [PSE 215.00 0.37%] EASy Rules, the PSE requires each IPO to reserve 10% of its total supply for Small Local Investors (LSI) to buy through the PSE EASy program, which was created by the PSE to help democratize access to IPOs. Under the new rules proposed by the PSE, allocations to the PSE EASy program are allowed to be as low as 5% of the total emission, and can go up to 10% depending on the size of the IPO. There is a clawback rule that allows companies to increase the PSE EASy allocation (still subject to this global cap of 10%) if the PSE EASy allocation is oversubscribed 5 times or more. The rule changes would also make follow-up offers eligible for the PSE EASy program. There are also a few proposed changes that will strengthen the locking rules for follow-up offers and backdoor lists. MB RESULT I think it’s great to expand the PSE EASy program to include follow-up offerings and try to protect retail investors with tighter foreclosure rules, but reducing the PSE EASy allocation mandate is (i think) shortsighted. I think it is also more than a little misleading for the PSE to support the movement by referring to the low usage of retail over the past two years (apparently only 14% of the PSE EASy allocation has been purchased if you have added everything). The “boom” of retail is a relatively new phenomenon, and there is no question that retailer interest in IPOs is growing. Just look at the fiasco surrounding the AllDay Marts [ALLDY 0.61 unch] IPOs, and all the refunds and confusion that was caused when retail buyers flooded the PSE EASy platform with orders. It was just a few months ago. Demand from retail has revealed some weaknesses in the PSE EASy program, and I’m concerned that instead of trying to fix the issues in the best interest of the retail investor, the PSE has decided that it will simply be more easy to limit access on the front end rather than dealing with the real issues on the back end. It is very frustrating to see the PSE framing these plans, just as it became clear that PSE EASy was the best way for regular investors to get allowances on IPOs. The changes are only suggested, however, so I will be following developments with great interest. – Merkado Barkada is a free daily newsletter on PES, investing and doing business in the Philippines. You can subscribe to bulletin Where Follow on Twitter to receive full daily updates. Merkado Barkada’s opinions are provided for informational purposes only and should not be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular stock. These daily articles are not updated with new information, so every investor should do their due diligence before trading, as the facts and figures in each particular article may have changed.

