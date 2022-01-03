What Penny Stocks Are Investors Watching In 2022? 3 to check

3 Penny Stocks to Add to Your 2022 Watchlist

If you’re making a penny stocks watchlist for 2022, you’re on time. Due to the popularity of trade penny stocks and with the large number of factors impacting the market, there is a lot to follow.

But, by breaking down each individual factor at hand, traders can find it much easier to understand how make money with penny stocks. The most obvious impact factor on penny stocks at the moment is the Omicron variant. While that has been the case for about a month, it doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon.

With the number of cases continuing to skyrocket around the world, Omicron continues to be a major driver of movement in the stock market. Apart from that, we must also consider the economic effects of the pandemic. Although part of the Santa Claus rally at the moment, there are some worrying aspects to understand. This includes inflation and the long-term economic ramifications of the pandemic as a whole.

While we don’t know what will happen in 2022, investors are hoping it could be better than 2021. So have a trading strategy that can cope with the changing tides of the market. With all of this in mind, let’s take a look at three penny stocks that investors are watching in 2022.

3 Penny Stocks Investors Are Watching For Right Now

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SENS)

Senseonics Holdings is a penny stock that we have hedged several times over the past few months. And with a staggering gain of over 195% over the current fiscal year, it makes sense that SENS stock is hugely popular right now. While the performance over the past few weeks was nothing to write home about, we are currently seeing a more recent bullish change with SENS stock.

Before we explain why SENS stocks have evolved, we need to talk about what Senseonics does. Senseonics is a biotechnology penny stock working on the development of continuous blood glucose monitoring devices. This includes its Eversense CGM system for continuous blood sugar monitoring in people with diabetes. Last week, the company announced that its Eversense NOW iOS platform will be available in Europe.

We are delighted to offer another tool to our Eversense users in Europe, now allowing access to this important feature for all of our customers. With the Eversense NOW app, Eversense users can enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing that friends and family can remotely view real-time blood glucose data, see trend graphs and receive Real-time blood sugar alerts from anywhere. Senseonics CEO Tim Goodnow, Ph.D.

This is great news for the company and shows that they are working hard to continue to grow. Given this, will SENS be on your penny stocks watch list to advance?

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Another penny stock that we have hedged several times this year is Opko Health Inc. Over the past month OPK shares have risen by around 24% which is quite large considering the rest of the market movement during this year. period. And, one of the main reasons for this gain is because the company announced favorable data regarding its RAYALDEE trial for Covid patients. The company said the results were very positive, showing that all safety parameters were met.

On top of that, the company recently received FDA approval for its 4Kscore test, which can be used in men over 45 who have a biopsy negative for prostate cancer. All of this is positive news and helps reflect the recent bullish moves made by OPK stock.

While Opko can be quite volatile at times, it seems characteristic of the overall biotech market right now. It should also be noted that any company working on a treatment or cure for Covid is receiving increased attention at this time. And, this appears to be the case with OPK stock. That it is worth adding to your penny stocks list whether or not to watch, however, is up to you.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PTN)

Palatin Technologies is another penny stock that has made significant strides in the market over the past few weeks. One of the main news for the company comes from the announcement of the launch of its pivotal phase 3 clinical trial PL9643 MELODY-1. This trial is aimed at people with dry eye disease and will enroll 400 patients at multiple sites in the United States.

We are delighted to launch the MELODY-1 study of PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease. This is the second melanocortin peptide that Palatin has advanced into phase 3, demonstrating Palatins’ expertise and efficacy in the development of melanocortin peptides for indications with unmet medical needs. Palatine CEO Carl Spana, Ph.D.

This is big news for the company and should help draw more attention to it in the future. While it is difficult to say what the long-term impacts will be, it is nonetheless fascinating. With that in mind, do you think PTN stock is worth buying now or not?

Are Penny Stocks Worth Buying This Year?

The short answer is that it is entirely up to you and your trading style. While buying and selling penny stocks isn’t for everyone, it can be a great way to make money if done right. But, the best chance of making money with penny stocks is knowing how to trade and what is going on in the stock market.

These two factors alone can dramatically increase your chances of profitability. But always keep in mind that penny stocks are very risky and can lead to big losses as quickly as big gains. For this reason, investors should fully understand all of the stocks on their lists. With that in mind, do you think penny stocks are worth buying this year?

