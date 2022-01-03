Stock market timing – Journal

Mr. Farrukh Khan MD PSX

The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has risen just over six percent annually for the past three years. That’s only half of what cash-hungry commercial banks currently pay on term deposits.

The stock market has performed even worse (-1.46pc negative) if you look at the KSE-100 index since the end of 2016.

Still, PSX management and stock exchanges are unanimous in projecting a superb year ahead in terms of average returns, business profitability and new listings.

The situation at the macro level is gradually improving. The forward-looking statement from central banks [on the key interest rate] is encouraging. IMF [International Monetary Fund] the program is back. Oil prices are not falling, but neither are they, Farrukh H. Khan, managing director of PSX, said in a recent interview with Dawn.

Bullish brokerages forecast index to rise to 50,000-61,500 by end of 2022

He said stock market volatility in recent months will soon subside while the macro economy will be tough, but fluid in 2022. Domestic liquidity is too high. Corporate profits so far have been exceptionally good. These are the things that will ultimately support market direction, he added.

The PSX focused on putting in place the building blocks of infrastructure development and procedural convenience for investors in 2021, steps so simple and straightforward they should have happened 25-30 years ago. Mr. Khan said.

These regulatory measures include opening an online brokerage account, sharing KYC or KYC data between banks and brokers, and launching a professional clearing member scheme that will manage compliance functions for them. small brokers while allowing them to focus on customer acquisition.

As a result, the number of unique investors rose 14% to 265,000 in 2021, reversing a five-year downtrend, he said.

Capital markets are part of an ecosystem that is in its infancy here. Insurance companies as well as mutual funds and pension funds are the biggest investors in the world. Retail investors are exposed to capital markets through these players. But they have traditionally been small and started to grow fairly recently, he said, noting that up to 400,000 people are currently investing in stocks indirectly through mutual funds and insurance companies.

Bounce to new heights

The KSE-100 index will likely reach 55,000 points by the end of 2022, up 23.8% or 10,584 points from the December 30 close, according to Arif Habib Ltd CEO Shahid Ali Habib.

Speaking to reporters on the release of his report on the brokerage firms’ investment strategy for 2022, Habib said the profits of the constituent companies of the KSE-100 index are expected to increase by 12.4% in 2022. The rise in profits will come mainly from the banking sector (18.3 pc) and the exploration and energy production sectors (29.8 pc), he added.

Other sectors he says will attract increased investor interest in 2022 are cement, steel, petroleum marketing, textiles and automobiles.

He said the largest public listing in the country’s history is likely to be in 2022. We were expecting around eight to ten new listings this year, he said, noting that his company is negotiating a large public offering in the country. construction sector, which will be the first of its kind in Pakistan. Other sectors likely to be listed in 2022 are automotive assembly, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and textiles, he added.

Sales abroad

As in previous years, sales by foreign investors dampened sentiment in the stock market in 2021. Net foreign sales stood at $ 365 million through December 27 compared to $ 572 million in 2020. Foreign ownership of Pakistani stocks hovers at its lowest level in 10 years, at $ 2.1 billion. or 17pc of floating markets.

According to Umair Naseer, associate director of research at Topline Securities, no major sales by foreign investors are expected in 2022. One of the reasons for his optimism is that stocks valued at 0.4 to 0, $ 8 billion out of $ 2.1 billion is held by foreign sponsors or strategic investors. As such, they are unlikely to offload these stocks in the stock market.

In addition, some of the foreign holdings are in illiquid stocks like Nestlé Pakistan, Colgate-Palmolive, Pakistan Tobacco and Murree Brewery. These illiquid stocks can be placed in private and not directly affect local liquidity. [in 2022], he said.

While Arif Habib Ltd predicts a 23.8% jump in the KSE-100 index, AKD Securities is even more bullish on the equity market. He expects the KSE-100 to reach 61,500 points by the end of 2022, up almost 39% from the current level.

KASB Securities projected the index to 53,000 points while Insight Securities expects it to reach 50,000 to 55,000 points by the end of 2022.

But for those who consider research on the seller’s side to be a gospel, here’s some useful information: The same brokerages have missed their annual index forecasts by at least 8,000 points in the previous three years. No one can time the stock market, let alone a broker whose salary depends on convincing you to trade stocks even at a loss.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, January 3, 2022