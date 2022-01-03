Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Connect with us

LIVE Stock Market Updates: Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp and Shree Cements were among the top winners at Nifty, while the losers were M&M, ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma and BPCL.

Live Market Updates: Indices Start 2022 On A High Note; automotive stocks in the spotlight


  • AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged, shares photo with fiance

  • Omicron and vacation travel: how to strategize

  • What if this is the buzzword for homebuyers in 2022?

  • Six new cars race to hit Indian roads in January alone

  • Diluting Proposed E-Commerce Rules Is ‘Succumbing To Hidden Pressure’, Says CAIT To Piyush Goyal

  • Restaurant owner of Indian descent, who provided meals to needy during pandemic, on UK honor roll

  • Impact of Covid: Zaheer Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, among others, on key ways sport has changed

  • IPF Performance in India: Surviving the Pandemic

  • One in 31 women in parliament to examine bill to raise legal age for marriage

  • COVID-19 | West Bengal will close schools, salons and spas from tomorrow; offices will operate at 50%

  • With Omicron Cases Rising, Supreme Court To Hold Hearings Virtually Over Next Two Weeks

  • IMF’s Gita Gopinath Celebrates New Years With Indian Favorite Pani Puri

  • 2021 VW Tiguan facelift road test review OVERDRIVE




Last namePriceChange% variation
Indiabulls Hsg219.101.100.5
Sbi461.751.300.28
ntpc125.501.100.88
Nhpc31.200.250.81

