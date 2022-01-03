Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Climbs 550 Points, Nifty Approaches 17,500; IT, banks are the sector winners; Zomato increases by 3%
National actions have started the new year on a firm note despite increasing Covid-related restrictions after a tripling of weekly cases. Analysts believe that although Omicron is expanding rapidly, the market does not expect any restrictions on economic activity that will impact growth and earnings. Multiplex stocks have fallen following the closure of movie theaters in some places on the sidewalks of Covid. Most auto stocks were post-December sales data.
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
Automotive Industry Outlook from LKP Securities
- Despite a mixed December, we expect a decent FY22 on a very low base of S1FY21.
- Considering healthy double-digit growth in YTD FY22, we believe the impact of Wave 2 is mitigated for CVs. 2Ws and tractors could show mid single-digit growth in FY 22, while PV and CVs are expected to grow by almost 10% and 20-25%, respectively. Therefore, FY22 should be better than FY21 provided that Omicron’s impact is not huge.
- Equities in particular, we prefer Bajaj Auto (# 1 in 2W export markets) in 2W as its growth is well driven by exports and 3W, while on the PV side, we think MSIL is expensive. in regards to its valuations considering its side enigma offer and delay in EV plans.
- Tata Motors is experiencing strong photovoltaic activity, as well as a very healthy recovery of MHCVs and an improvement in JLR activity. Any drop in these short-term stocks (due to a pandemic, supply chain issues, etc.) will provide good opportunities for investors to enter them from a medium to long-term perspective.
Edelweiss Financial Services raises more than Rs 456 cr via MNT
Edelweiss Financial Services announced on Monday that it had raised Rs 456.24 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds (NCDs). The company has allocated 45 62,472 NCDs with a face value of 1,000 rupees each, according to a press release. The non-bank lender had decided to proceed with an early closing of the issue on December 22, 2021, against the closing scheduled for December 27, 2021, the press release said.
Manufacturing PMI at 55.5 in December
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, compiled and collected by IHS Markit from December 6 to 17, fell to 55.5 in December from 57.6 in November, although it remained above the 50 which separates growth from contraction for a sixth month.
Sensex increases by 600 points
Profit overview: IT sector (Source: MOSL)
- While valuations remain elevated, we are optimistic about a favorable environment for demand and sustainable double-digit revenue growth over the medium term. We are seeing a continued strength in demand, driven by: 1) an increase in agreements on large-scale digital transformation, 2) upward price revisions, and 3) increased spending on cloud migration by large companies. companies.
- The continuation of the strong sequential growth momentum and the expectation of a qualitative comment on growth beyond FY22 should help support the rally in IT stocks, despite their premium valuations.
- We prefer Tier I players over their Tier II counterparts, given their relative valuation appeal and tendency to narrow the valuation gap over time.
NCC wins 5 new orders worth Rs 1,900 crore
Price as of 03 Jan 2022 11:07Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
Rupee starts 2022 on a stifled note, drops 14 paise to 74.43 against the US dollar
IndiGo and SpiceJet drop up to 3% on higher jet fuel prices
Price as of 03 Jan 2022 10:29 a.m.Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
NIFTY BANK trades above 200-DMA for the first time since December 17th
Even though Omicron is spreading rapidly, the market does not expect any restrictions on economic activity that will impact growth and profits. The outperformance of IT (60% in 2021 and 55% in 2020) should also continue in 2022. The underperformance of Private Banking (4.58% in 2021) should be reversed in 2022 with the improvement demand for credit, falling APNs and rising margins. Investors should prepare for modest returns in 2022 with expected outperformance of financials, IT, telecoms and construction related segments
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Gold slips Rs 50 on MCX at start of trade
Gold prices traded slightly lower in domestic markets on Monday, against the firm global trend, amid rising US Treasury yields. That said, an increase in the number of Omicron cases around the world has limited the downside. MCX gold futures slipped 0.19% or Rs 49 to Rs 48,056 for 10 grams. The money was down 0.37% or Rs 230 to Rs 62,430 per kg.
Most Auto Stocks Trade in December Green Auto Sales Outcome
Price as of 03 Jan 2022 09:25Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
Bajaj Auto Dec Sales Down 3% YoY
Best drivers for opening tenders
Price as of 03 Jan 2022 09:21Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
Nifty exceeds level 17,450
Main contributors of Sensex to the opening of trade
OPENING BELL: Sensex climbs 300 points, Nifty exceeds 17,400; PVR down 3%, Inox Leisure 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 50 points, Nifty50 below 17,300
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 20 points, or 0.11%, up to 17,459.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty50 resistance seen at level 17,500
Nifty50 broke through the 17,350 level on Friday and formed a bullish candle on the daily and weekly charts. Analysts said technical charts suggest momentum is accelerating and the index may reach 17,500 to 17,600 levels in the near term, they said while hinting at support at the 17,230 level.
Oil starts the new year on a high note
Oil prices rose on Monday as the market started 2022 on a positive note, although concerns over dwindling demand due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic limited gains. Brent crude added 67 cents, or 0.86%, to $ 78.45 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 77 cents, or 1.02%, to $ 75.98 a barrel.
Markets in Japan and China closed for the holidays
Financial markets in Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and Thailand are closed on Mondays for public holidays.
Hong Kong stocks start the year strong
Hong Kong shares rose to open on Monday, kicking off the new year on a positive note after a healthy end to 2021, although traders remain on the lookout for a range of issues, including the variant of the Rapidly spreading Omicron virus. The Hang Seng Index added 0.48%, or 112.87 points, to 23,510.54. Mainland Chinese markets closed for holidays
China Evergrande will suspend its trade
The China Evergrande group said its shares would be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving a reason. The struggling real estate developer has more than $ 300 billion in liabilities and is working to raise funds by selling assets and shares to pay off suppliers and creditors.
U shares end 2021 on a low note
Stocks closed a calm trading day with modest losses on Friday, even as Wall Street closed the books in another record year. The major indices spent much of the day swinging between small gains and losses. The S & P500 Index lost 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to 4,766.18. The Dow Jones slipped 59.78 points, or 0.2%, to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq lost 96.59 points, or 0.6%, to 15,644.97.
Rupee closes 2021 at 74.29, down 1.67% in one year
The rupee rose 13 peas to close at 74.29 against the US dollar in the last trading session of 2021, following positive domestic actions amid year-end dollar sales by banks and exporters. The rupee, however, ended 2021 with overall losses of 122 paise or 1.67 percent due to higher crude oil prices and firming US bond yields amid anticipation of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve to curb inflation.
Sensex, owl on Friday
The Indian stock market ended 2021 on a positive note on Friday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex rising over 450 points and the NSE Nifty rising over 150 points due to widespread buying in all sectors. The Sensex closed 459.50 points or 0.80% higher at 58,253.82 and the Nifty finished 150.10 points or 0.87% higher at 17,354.05.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/sensex-nifty-live-today-2022-01-03/liveblog/88656368.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]