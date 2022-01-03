Iveco Group enters the Milan Stock Exchange with





Turine, 3e January 2022. Today, on Euronext Milan, Italy, trading of Iveco Group NV shares

(MI: IVG) has started. The newly listed group is the result of the spin-off of the Commercial and Specialized Vehicles, Powertrain and Related Financial Services businesses of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI). On the occasion of the first day of the Iveco Group, Gerrit Marx, Managing Director, rang the traditional opening bell of Euronext Milan. The IPO of the Iveco Group announces the launch of a solid and major international industrial company; a pure independent player, with more than 170 years of history in the sector through its different brands. From trucks, buses, firefighting and civil protection vehicles to powertrain solutions for on-road and off-road power generation, marine and power generation, the Iveco Group designs, produces and sells a full line of commercial and specialty vehicles and powertrains, supported by Related Financial Services. With a strong focus on innovation and the development of advanced and sustainable solutions, including reduced and zero emission powertrains, cloud-connected driver assistance systems and the exploration of emerging autonomous driving technologies and entirely new business models, Iveco Group is able to deliver these competitive strengths through the creation of innovative and mutually beneficial partnerships. With its 8 brands, 29 manufacturing plants, 31 research and development centers and a workforce of around 34,000 people, the Iveco Group is present worldwide with a solid base in Europe. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the bell, CEO Gerrit Marx said: Our first day of trading marks a historic milestone as we become a fully independent business. I would like to thank our President, Suzanne Heywood, and our Board of Directors for successfully completing this spin-off operation and the entire Iveco Group team for taking up the challenge and devoting additional efforts to bring it to a successful conclusion. . We have all the conditions required for long-term success, including a solid foundation, a focused team and a clear strategy, which will allow us to move quickly, innovate and create partnerships to create better solutions in the world. rapidly changing environment today. We are also ready to face the global challenges of climate change, directly appealing to the Environmental, Social and Governance dimensions of our public responsibility. We are committed to transforming not only our business but also our industry, supported by our experience of pioneering solutions in the most advanced areas of road transport and propulsion, including alternative fuels, autonomous driving and new business models. The entire Iveco Group team and I are deeply grateful for the years we have shared with CNH Industrial and are confident that our former colleagues will continue to make progress in agriculture and construction. We are excited to begin this next chapter, aware that we will face challenges, but guided by a clear path and vision: we are definitely on the path to a new energy future. IVECO Group NV (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in commercial and specialty vehicles, powertrain and related financial services. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific activity: IVECO, a pioneer brand of commercial vehicles which designs, manufactures and markets heavy, medium and light trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a wide range of advanced powertrain technologies in agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, brands of consumer and premium buses and coaches; Iveco Defense Vehicles, for highly specialized defense and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, leader in large quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the renowned manufacturer of fire fighting vehicles and equipment; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financial arm that supports them all. The Iveco group employs around 34,000 people worldwide and has 29 manufacturing plants and 31 R&D centers. Further information is available on the company’s website: www.ivecogroup.com Media contact:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel. : +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel. : +39 335 7469007

Email: [email protected]

