Asian stocks mixed after Wall St finished 2021 with a big gain – The Journal

Asian stock markets are mixed on the first trading day of 2022 after Wall Street ended last year with double-digit gain
Hong Kong retreated while Seoul won. Markets in Japan, China and Australia have been closed.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 slipped on Friday amid lingering concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.
It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the new year will be reflected in financial markets, Mizuho Bank’s Venkateswaran Levanya said in a report.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 23,252.69 while the Seoul Kospi rose 0.4% to 2,990.80.
Indian Sensex opened 1% to 58,809.99. Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia have advanced. Thai markets have been closed.
Also on Monday, Singapore’s government announced that its economy grew 7.2% last year, rebounding from the 5.4% contraction the year before.
On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 4,766.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq fell 0.6% to 15,644.97.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 56 cents to $ 75.77 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $ 1.78 on Friday to $ 75.21. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, gained 54 cents to $ 78.32 a barrel in London. It lost $ 1.75 the previous session to $ 77.78 a barrel.
The dollar rose to 115.28 yen from 115.09 yen on Friday. The euro fell to $ 1.1341 from $ 1.1383.
Yoon Suk Yeol, center right, the presidential candidate of South Korea’s main opposition party, the People Power Party (PPP), and Lee Jae-myung, center left, the election candidate Presidential Presidential Party of the ruling Democratic Party attend a ceremony for the first trading day of the stock market at the Korea Stock Exchange (KRX) in Seoul, South Korea on Monday, January 3, 2022 (Kim Hong-ji / Pool Photo via AP)
