Asian stocks mixed after Wall St finished 2021 with a big gain – The Journal





Asian stock markets are mixed on the first trading day of 2022 after Wall Street ended last year with double-digit gain BEIJING (AP) – Asian stock markets were mixed on Monday the first trading day of 2022 after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. Hong Kong retreated while Seoul won. Markets in Japan, China and Australia have been closed. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 slipped on Friday amid lingering concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%. It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the new year will be reflected in financial markets, Mizuho Bank’s Venkateswaran Levanya said in a report. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 23,252.69 while the Seoul Kospi rose 0.4% to 2,990.80. Indian Sensex opened 1% to 58,809.99. Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia have advanced. Thai markets have been closed. Also on Monday, Singapore’s government announced that its economy grew 7.2% last year, rebounding from the 5.4% contraction the year before. On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 4,766.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq fell 0.6% to 15,644.97. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 56 cents to $ 75.77 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $ 1.78 on Friday to $ 75.21. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, gained 54 cents to $ 78.32 a barrel in London. It lost $ 1.75 the previous session to $ 77.78 a barrel. The dollar rose to 115.28 yen from 115.09 yen on Friday. The euro fell to $ 1.1341 from $ 1.1383. A TV cameraman stands near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) on the Korea Stock Exchange in Seoul, South Korea on Monday, January 3, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed on Monday the first day of 2022 stock market after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. 