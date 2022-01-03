Tehran stock exchange suffers brief disruption





The Tehran Stock Exchange, Iran’s largest stock exchange, suffered a brief disruption Monday morning. The glitch, which occurred after 9 a.m., affected “transactions during capital market transactions,” according to the state-run Tasnim news agency. However, he did not give further details on the cause of the disruption. “The TSETMC stock exchange trading system (…) which has been disrupted is the only platform used. The system allows traders and shareholders to connect and share information on pending transactions,” said declared a translated version of Tasnim’s report. “The TSETMC platform is the only platform that allows instant trading. Without it, traders will not have the appropriate resources to be able to complete their trades, which can lead to further disruption and confusion. “ Iran International, a London-based Arab TV channel, reported the issue around 10 a.m., citing the state-run Tasnim News Agency’s Telegram channel. “The Tasnim News Agency reported that the stock exchange’s trading system was disrupted during Monday’s trading in the capital market and that disruption continues,” he said. About half an hour later, social media channel Econ Fouri said operations had “returned to normal” as the “disruption was resolved.” No further details were available on Tasnim or any other platform after the issue was resolved. Established in 1967, TSE is one of the oldest exchanges in the Middle East and one of the four Iranian exchanges. Others include the Iran Fara Stock Exchange, which focuses on finance, the Kish Stock Exchange, which is focused on oil, and the Tabriz Stock Exchange, the country’s second regional stock exchange. The TSE has a market cap of $ 1.22 trillion, according to TradingHours.com, and around 700 listed companies. Saudi Arabia is home to the largest stock exchange in the Middle East, with a market capitalization of around $ 2.57 billion. The TSETMC platform is the only platform that allows instant trading. Without it, traders will not have the resources to be able to complete their trades, which can lead to more disruption and confusion. Tasnim News Agency Stock market disruptions are not uncommon around the world and are primarily caused by system glitches or cyber attacks, which can shut down trading activity for hours or even days. In October 2020, the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the world’s third largest stock exchange, experienced its worst disruption after shutting down trading for an entire day due to a hardware failure. A cyberattack on the New Zealand stock exchange in August 2020 halted trading for more than four days. In February, a hardware failure caused a major disruption at TMX Group, Canada’s largest stock operator. In November 2019, connectivity issues disrupted the trading of the Nordic and Baltic Nasdaqs. The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in five stocks in April 2018, including Amazon and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, due to a technical issue. Update: January 3, 2022 11:36 a.m.

