Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.





Start as they want to continue? As of the first day of trading in 2022, stocks look decidedly bullish.

It’s even amid signs that some investors remain divided in the middle after a stunning 2021 which some say bodes well for the year ahead.

So here are some investment tips for the New Year right from the start of Goldman Sachs. For 2022, investors should focus on high-growth, high-margin stocks and avoid companies heavily exposed to wage inflation, said a team led by top U.S. equity strategist David Kostin. He points out that most active managers missed this formidable 2021 for stocks. And while some may cite below-average volatility and market size as the reasons why these managers failed to find diamonds last year, he argued that there are still opportunities to be found. The dispersion of returns measured at +/- one standard deviation around the average stock was 59 percentage points (0% to + 59%), slightly below the long-term average, but still robust. Unfortunately, active fund managers have not been able to capture the available alpha, he said. Read: These are the best performing stocks on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 of 2021 As Goldman Sachs explained, certain environments work better for stock pickers. A micro-induced market means that the portion of the median stock return that is explained by company-specific factors is high. In contrast, in a macro-driven market, the return structure of a typical stock is primarily driven by factors such as beta, sector, size and valuation, the team said. For example, during the COVID-19 wave of spring 2020, the macro contribution to stock returns peaked at nearly 80%, leaving only 20% for company-specific reasons. Since then, returns have been less influenced by macroeconomic factors, Kostin said. Core mutual funds are slightly more likely to outperform in more micro-driven market environments than average, he added. And for 2022, earnings and valuation variables are expected to determine how well S&P 500 companies perform, the strategist said. Goldman Sachs predicts the index will end the year at 5,100, which is at the high end of Wall Street’s forecast. From a profit perspective, decelerating economic growth will limit sales gains

for many companies. Therefore, the dispersion of stock returns will be the most obvious

when viewed through the marginal channel. We expect the margin to grow by 40bp to 12.6% in 2022, which explains our EPS slightly above consensus [earnings per share] provide. But rising input costs and labor inflation will put pressure on the margins of some companies. Stocks with high labor cost ratios and exposure to wage inflation are likely to underperform, he said. Goldman Sachs has offered a few equity opportunities, including these companies on the Russell 3000 RUA,

-0.28%

who anticipated revenue growth and high margins: MP Materials MP,

+ 0.35% ,

MA Mastercard,

-0.46% ,

United Therapeutics, UTHR,

+ 0.42% ,

Aspen AZPN Technology,

+ 0.13% ,

Nvidia NVDA,

-0.59%

and Marvell Technology MRVL,

+ 0.06% . The companies in its low cost labor basket include Dish Network DISH,

-1.25% ,

Netflix NFLX,

-1.58% ,

Under UAA Armor,

+ 0.71% ,

CarMax KMX,

+1.59% ,

Coca Cola KO,

+ 0.73% ,

AmerisourceBergen ABC,

-0.66% ,

Apple AAPL,

-0.35% ,

HP HPE,

-0.76%

and PayPal PYPL,

-1.72% . The buzzing Tesla TSLA,

-1.27%

delivered over 308,000 cars in the fourth quarter and reported an 87% increase in deliveries for the year. The stock is up 7% in pre-market trading. Actions of Immix Biopharma IMMX,

+ 9.20%

are booming in pre-market after the biopharmaceutical group said its pediatric cancer treatment received rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Weather-induced staff shortages and COVID stranded 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,000 globally on Sunday. United UAL,

-0.79%

offers pilots triple compensation for taking flights in January. Heavy snowfall is also expected to close Washington, DC on Monday. SG Goldman Sachs,

-0.77%

asks employees to work from home until mid-January due to an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. JPMorgan JPM,

-0.08% ,

Bank of America BAC,

-0.09%

and Citigroup C,

-0.07%

also asked employees who can to do the same. White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may consider adding a negative test to its guidelines for leaving COVID isolation. Investors will receive data this week, which will end with December wage data. The steps ES00 futures contracts,

+ 0.51% YM00,

+ 0.41% NQ00,

+ 0.64%

point to a bullish start, after a mixed session from Asia, where several markets remained closed and some gains from Europe SXXP,

+ 0.57% .

CL00 oil price,

-0.78% NQ00,

+ 0.64%

climb ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. The dollar DXY,

-0.09%

is softer and golden GC00,

-1.21%

fades, but remains close to levels not seen since November. Top tickers Here are the best tickers on MarketWatch, at 6 a.m. EST. Teleprinter Active TSLA,

-1.27% You’re here AMC,

-6.01% AMC Entertainment GME,

-4.47% GameStop NIO,

-2.28% NIO DXY,

-0.09% US dollar index ES00,

+ 0.51% E-Mini S&P 500 Futures NAKD,

-6.62% Group of nude marks AAPL,

-0.35% Apple DJIA,

-0.16% Dow Jones Industrial Average TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.582% 10-year US Treasury bill Random readings Twitter TWTR,

-2.79%

banned the far right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on COVID misinformation. Reviews are mixed for new actor Matt Damons cryptocurrency ad. A meteor can have exploded over Pittsburgh. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom at one year old copier look. Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to receive it once in your inbox. The emailed version will be sent at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Want more for the day ahead? Register forThe Daily of the Barrons, a morning investor briefing, featuring exclusive commentary from the editors of Barrons and MarketWatch.

