Business
Stock futures set to open near record highs
US stocks appeared to open near their all-time highs on Monday, as investors took advantage of last week’s momentum until at least the first session of the new year.
Dow Jones contracts rose about 200 points, or 0.6%, before the opening bell. Nasdaq futures outperformed as tech stocks advanced, and S&P 500 futures rose nearly 0.7%.
U.S. stocks posted another year of strong gains in 2021, rising 27% and generating a rare third consecutive annual double-digit percentage increase. Within the S&P 500, the energy and real estate sectors outperformed, gaining more than 42% each during the year for the best annual gains on record for these sectors.
Nonetheless, the strong overall rise in the blue chip index was fueled, share by share, by only a handful of mega-cap names. According to Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin, the five largest constituents of the S&P 500 (or Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google) together returned 37% last year and now make up about 23% of the total. the index.
“In 2022, variables associated with earnings and valuation will determine the performance of the S&P 500 Index and its underlying constituents,” Kostin wrote in a note Monday. He expects the index to rise another around 7% to end 2022 at 5,100, with a prospect among several Wall Street predictions calling for a gain of over 5,000 for the S&P 500 this year.
“From a profit perspective, the deceleration in economic growth will limit sales gains for many companies. Therefore, the dispersion of stock returns will be more evident when viewed through the margin channel,” he said. added Kostin. “Stocks with high labor cost ratios and exposure to wage inflation are likely to underperform.”
But for the S&P 500 as a whole, a 27% rise and 29% total return last year bodes well for the period ahead. In the 71 years going back to 1950, when the S&P 500 posted a total return of 25% or more in one year, stocks rose 82% of the time the following year, according to data from Keith Lerner, Co-Director of Investments at Truist Advisory Services. However, the magnitude of the returns could moderate.
“I think 2022 is going to be a good year which tends to follow a great year,” said Sam Stovall, CFRA chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live at the end of last week. “We certainly have a big wall of worry that we’ll have to raise… in terms of inflation issues, what the Fed will do with interest rates, et cetera.”
And indeed, this week, investors will be scrutinizing new economic data, including the Ministry of Labor December Employment Report to help show the relative strength of US economic growth in the final weeks of the year, as inflation fears and labor shortages continued to spread across the country. Risks from the latest wave of coronavirus also weigh heavily, with the labor market impacts of the Omicron variant potentially appearing in the latest monthly employment report for 2021.
7:45 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures appear to be opening records
Here’s where the markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Monday morning:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +27 points (+ 0.57%), at 4,785.50
Dow Futures (YM = F): +166.00 points (+ 0.46%), at 36,392.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +110.75 points (+ 0.68%) at 16,431.50
Raw (CL = F): + $ 0.32 (+ 0.43%) at $ 75.53 per barrel
Gold (CG = F): – $ 6.20 (-0.34%) to $ 1,822.40 per ounce
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): + 3.5 bps for a yield of 1.463%
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter
