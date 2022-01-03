Nio Stock lags behind Xpeng, Li Auto as Buffett-backed BYD more than triples EV sales

Xpeng Engines (XPEV) and Li Auto (TO) sold Nio (NIO) in December, more than doubling sales of electric vehicles. But the Chinese electric vehicle giant WORLD (I’M GOING) more than tripled December sales. Nio stock rose on Monday morning.







Chinese electric vehicle and battery giant BYD more than tripled sales for December and 2021.

BYD backed by Warren Buffett sold 93,945 “New energy vehicles” last month. This was up 225.7% from a year ago and 3% from November, according to a report from CnEVPost. For the full year 2021, BYD sold 603,783 NEVs, up 218.3% from 2020. The report cites a January 3 BYD filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

New Energy Vehicles, or NEVs, include hybrid electric vehicles (EVs) as well as pure EVs. Pure electric vehicles accounted for more than half of BYD’s sales in December and for the year 2021. They were up 148% in December compared to a year ago. The electric vehicle maker’s surge in sales comes despite chip shortages in the auto industry. BYD manufactures its own chips.

Electric vehicle sales increase in China

Shanghai-based Nio sold 10,489 electric vehicles in December. This was up 49.7% from a year earlier, but down slightly from November’s 10,878. Nio sold 25,034 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, near the high of its target of 23,500 to 25,500. This was up slightly from 24,439 in the third quarter.

In December, Nio unveiled the ET5, the latest in a growing line of vehicles. The electric sedan will hit the roads, along with the larger ET7, in 2022. Nio has run into production issues due to the chip shortage.

Xpeng sold 16,000 electric vehicles last month. Deliveries were up 181% from the previous year, setting a new record after November’s 15,613. The Guangzhou-based startup sold 41,751 vehicles in the fourth quarter, easily surpassing its target of 34,500-36,500 and surpassing 25,666 in the third quarter. Xpeng will launch a new SUV, the G9, next year.

Beijing-based Li Auto sold 14,087 Li One hybrid SUVs in December. This was up 130% from a year ago. Fourth quarter deliveries reached 35,221, well above its target of 30,000-32,000 and third quarter’s 25,116.

The electric vehicle war is intense in China. Startups and mainstays are vying for more market share in a rapidly expanding market for electric vehicles.

During this time, You’re here (TSLA) delivered 308,600 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, crushing estimates. Tesla’s fourth quarter deliveries included 296,850 Model 3 and Y vehicles and 11,750 Model S and X luxury electric vehicles. For the full year, Tesla delivered 936,172 vehicles.

Booming Tesla sales in China contributed to the explosion in the fourth quarter result, although investors will not receive data on deliveries in China for a week.

China cut its subsidies for electric vehicles by 30% from Jan. 1, with those incentives set to disappear completely after 2022.

How to start 2022 on the right foot; 3 actions close to points of purchase

Nio Stock, VE Stocks in China

Chinese shares of electric vehicles rose on Monday. They were mixed up on Friday.

Shares of Nio rose 2.3% to 32.42 on the stock exchange today. Nio stock remains below the 10 week line and its value has fallen by more than half in the past year.

Xpeng stock rose 2.8% to 51.75 in Monday’s pre-market action. Li Auto climbed 2.8%. BYD, which trades over the counter, was not active at the start.

Tesla climbed 7% to 1,131.90 early. Tesla shares will hit a handle buy point of 1,119.10 if gains hold through the regular session.

Chinese shares of electric vehicles fell sharply in December, largely affected by concerns about the potential delisting of China-based emissions from the US market. A new law would require foreign companies to open their books for US review within three years or be delisted.

Several other factors weighed on Nio stock and its peers this year. These included the strides made by traditional auto giants in China’s popular electric vehicle market.

BYD increases stake in electric car joint venture Denza with Daimler (I go) 90% versus 50%, after years of poor sales for the brand.

Find Aparna Narayanan on Twitter at @IBD_Aparna.

