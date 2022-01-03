Business
5 things to know before the market opens on Monday. January 3
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. The first trading day of 2022 seems to pick up where last year left off
A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 31, 2021.
Source: NYSE
Dow futures contracts rose more than 150 points, or about 0.5%, on Monday, the first trading day of the new year. Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indicated even stronger moves at the opening, even as Covid cases have surpassed pandemic highs of last year. Tesla shares jumped 7.5% in pre-market after vehicle deliveries in 2021 exceeded estimates. Tesla grew almost 50% last year. That’s nearly double the nearly 27% increase in the S&P 500 in 2021, the index’s third consecutive positive year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also had three-year winning streaks, jumping 18.7% and around 21.4% respectively for the year.
2. The coming week features the Fed Minutes, three labor market reports
The Federal Reserve’s Marriner S. Eccles building in Washington, DC, United States on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Samuel Corum | Bloomberg | Getty Images
With Monday’s opening bell on Wall Street, the clock begins to run on a quarter that could see the first The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike since 2018. The Fed will release the minutes of its December meeting on Wednesday, in which central bankers announced they would step up the cut in era bond purchases. Covid. ADP’s December report on U.S. business hiring is also released on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s first weekly jobless claims data and Friday’s government employment report for last month.
3. Tesla shares surge after fourth quarter deliveries set record
A Tesla Model 3 plugged in and charging at a Supercharger battery fast charging station for electric vehicles in Bersteland, Germany, March 2, 2021.
Thomas Koehler | Photo library | Getty Images
Tesla said on Sunday it delivered 308,600 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter and 936,172 for all of 2021, both handily beating the estimates. Full-year deliveries were up 87% from 2020, when the electric vehicle maker reported its first annual profit on deliveries of 499,647. Analysts expected Tesla’s deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 are 267,000, including 897,000 for the entire year. In the coming year, the company is expected to begin production of the Model Y crossover at its new plant in Austin, Texas. It also aims in 2022 to open another factory in Brandenburg, Germany.
4. Fauci says CDC plans to add Covid test to isolation recommendations
Dr Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, December 1, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
Dr Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering including a negative test as part of its five-day isolation guidelines for Americans infected with Covid but who have no symptoms. “I think we’ll hear more about this in the next few days from the CDC,” the White House’s senior medical adviser said on Sunday. The CDC received a significant step back on last week’s updated recommendations, which reduced isolation time from 10 days to five days. The Food and Drug Administration said last week that preliminary research indicates that rapid home tests detect the omicron variant, but may have reduced sensitivity.
5. Airlines Cancel More Flights To US As Vacation Travel Problems Continue
Travelers pass through Miami International Airport on December 28, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Airlines cut more than 1,700 flights on Monday, on top of the massive cancellations during the holidays. From Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, airlines canceled more than 13,000 flights, or 5.6% of their schedules, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Airlines blamed the disruption on a combination of bad weather and omicron infections that sidelined staff. The travel chaos has arisen during what airlines have expected to be among the busiest days since the start of the pandemic. Last year, the Transportation Security Administration checked nearly 580 million people, up 79% from 2020. However, it’s still around 30% from 2019, before Covid.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/03/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-jan-3.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]