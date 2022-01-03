End of year celebrations on the stock market! Sensex jumps 929 points – ThePrint

Bombay [India], Jan. 3 (ANI): Indian stock markets started the new calendar year 2022 on a firm note with the benchmark Sensex up 929 points despite increasing COVID-19 restrictions across the country.

Key Indian stock market indices including Sensex and Nifty opened trading in the new year with big gains and surged more than 1.5 percent towards the end of the day.

The Bombay Stock Exchange’s 30 S&P Sensex shares closed at 59,183.22 points, or 1.60% or 929.40 points higher than its previous session’s close at 58,253.82 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 58,310.09 points and reached a high of 59,266.39 points during the day. There was strong buy support throughout the day and momentum picked up near the end of the trading session.

The larger National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 closed 1.57% or 271.65 points higher at 17,625.70 points. Earlier, the Nifty opened in the positive at 17,387.15 points and hit a high of 17,646.65 points during the day.

Banking and IT stocks benefited from strong buying support. Bajaj Group’s financial stocks jumped. Bajaj Finance climbed 3.52% to Rs. 7222.30. Bajaj Finserv climbed 3.49% to Rs. 16,963.

ICICI Bank jumped 3.31 percent to Rs 764.75. IndusInd Bank jumped 2.79% to Rs. 912.40. HDFC jumped 2.70 percent to Rs.1519.70. Axis Bank jumped 2.62% to 696.30 rupees. The State Bank of India climbed 2.26% to Rs. 470.85.

Other big Sensex winners include: Tata Steel 2.85% at Rs.1143.15; TCS 2.18% higher at Rs. 3818.15; 1.88% higher HDFC at Rs. 2635.45; 1.82% higher UltraTech Cement at Rs. 7729.90; Kotak Bank 1.54% higher at Rs. 1823.95 and Reliance Industries 1.53% higher at Rs. 2404.35.

Only five of the 30 scripts that are part of Sensex ended in the red. Dr Reddy’s labs fell 1.13% to Rs. 4853.20. Mahindra & Mahindra 0.91% down to Rs. 829.70; Tech Mahindra 0.30 percent down to Rs.1785.10; Nestlé India down 0.04% to Rs.19699.95 and Titan 0.02% down to Rs.2523.75 were the only Sensex scripts that closed in the red. (ANI)

This story is automatically generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint is not responsible for its content.