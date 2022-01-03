Stock market today: the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are approaching record highs; Tesla skyrockets on deliveries

Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200 points in the first trading session of the year. It follows a strong 2021 year across all major indices. This despite fears of inflation, business disruption, tighter monetary policy and new variants of the coronavirus. On the bright side, investors are focusing on increasing consumer spending, ramping up hires, and strong growth in corporate earnings.

This is not surprising, as U.S. stocks posted another year of solid gains in 2021, rising 27% and generating a rare third consecutive annual double-digit percentage increase. Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin says the five largest components of S&P 500 returned 37% last year and now make up about 23% of the entire index.

Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, the shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are up 1.48% on Monday while Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is also up 0.29%. Home deposit (NYSE: HD) is trading higher at 0.11% while Nike (NYSE: NO) was down 0.14%.

Electric vehicle inventories: Nio, XPeng and Li Auto report strong deliveries

Actions of the electric vehicle (EV) leader You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up 9.47% on Monday. Rival EV companies love Rivien (NASDAQ: RIVN) are also on the rise. Lucid group (NASDAQ: LCID) is also up 2.84% today. In addition, the Chinese leaders of electric vehicles like Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Engines (NYSE: XPEV) are in place after posting their delivery reports over the weekend. Could positive deliveries be good news for the EV industry as a whole?

Nio (NYSE: NIO) for example, delivered more than 10,000 vehicles in December, up almost 50% year-on-year. The cumulative deliveries of Nios ES8, ES6 and EC6 as of December 31, 2021 reached 167,070 EV. Nio is currently up 2.05% from today’s opening bell. XPeng topped estimates by delivering 16,000 vehicles last month, an increase of 181% from the previous year. Finally, Li Auto also delivered an impressive month, with 14,087 electric vehicles delivered in December. This is a gain of 130% year-on-year.

Dow Jones Today: Are Investors Braving Fear of New Variants?

Following the stock Exchange As of Monday open, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq all trade higher at 0.51%, 0.40% and 0.59% respectively. Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco Trust QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) rose to 0.42% on Monday, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) increased by 0.25%.

Tesla shares soar on record quarterly delivery figures

You’re here continues to turn heads in the stock market now. This is evident as TSLA stock continues to shed its losses caused by the recent sales of shares of CEO Elon Musks. Namely, the main reason for the current momentum in the company’s shares is said to be its latest quarterly vehicle delivery report. In detail, Tesla’s monthly deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2021 now stand at 308,600 vehicles, a record. Safe to say, that figure shattered consensus estimates of 263,026; suggesting that Tesla does not sit idly by as we step into the new year.

As a result of all of this, TSLA stock is currently up over 2% at today’s opening bell. To put it in perspective, the company’s latest December sales figures mark a massive 70% year-over-year increase. Given Tesla’s current scale of industry-leading operations, this is arguably an impressive growth. So much that German bank (NYSE: DB) Analysts raised their target price on TSLA stock to $ 1,200. In addition, the investment banking firm also reiterated its buy rating on the shares of the company.

Not to mention that analysts also cite the company’s leadership position in the battery segment of the industry as an engine for growth. They said, Tesla’s trajectory for its battery technology, capacity and most importantly its cost could help accelerate the world’s shift to electric vehicles and greatly expand Tesla’s lead in electric vehicles.. It remains to be seen whether TSLA stocks can continue to ride the company’s current peak streak.

Source: TD Ameritrade CGU

At the same time, things seem to be heating up in the semiconductor world now. For the most part, this section of the scholarship today seems to be on point in all areas. To begin with, analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) revealed their top picks for the industry earlier today. In particular, they are Advanced micro-systems (NASDAQ: AMD), Marvell technology (NASDAQ: MRVL), and Micronic Technology (NASDAQ: MU). All currently hold gains of 1.92%, 0.85% and 0.81% at today’s opening bell.

Moreover, even people like Semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan (NYSE: TSM) seem to win alongside their peers. As it stands, TSM stock retains strong gains of 4.22% since today’s opening bell. Although it has no notable news to report today, the company is currently the world’s largest semiconductor maker. On the contrary, a report by French credit insurer Euler Hermes could give the industry a boost now. In it, the firm notes that chip sales could increase 9% this year, crossing the $ 600 billion mark.

According to the company, there are probably three main factors driving this growth now. This is a strong demand on consumer markets, rising chip prices in a context of supply constraints and better quality offers. When you combine all of this with the ongoing pandemic driving sales of home electronics, it’s understandable. Overall, some would say that semiconductor stocks might have more room to run this year.

Source: TD Ameritrade CGU

