After the big 2021, Wall Street starts the new year on a high note





BEIJING Shares rose in morning trading on Wall Street on Monday into a strong start to the year after the 2021 close with big gains for the third year in a row. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% at 10:21 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points, or 0.3%, to 36,436 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Tech companies and a mix of retailers have gained ground. Tesla jumped 8.9% after reporting high delivery figures for 2021. Bond yields have increased significantly. The 10-year Treasury yield fell from 1.51% on Friday to 1.60%. Banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans, have gained ground. Bank of America rose 3.8%. Smaller company stocks outperformed the market as a whole, a sign that investors were confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 1.4%, Healthcare companies fell widely and controlled gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer lost 4% despite news that the United States is set to potentially expand its COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as 12 years old. A d A mix of household goods makers also fell. Investors are heading into a new year with the virus pandemic still posing a threat to the economy. Wall Street has been busy since December monitoring the latest wave of cases with the omicron variant. Businesses and consumers also continue to face supply chain issues and persistently rising inflation that has made a wide range of products more expensive. Rising costs could threaten to cut consumer spending and weaken economic growth. The long list of concerns predicted a choppy end through 2021, but didn’t stop the broader market from posting another year of solid gains. The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 26.9% in 2021, for a total return of 28.7%, including dividends. This is almost as much as the benchmark gained in 2019. Investors have several key economic data to look forward to in the first week of the New Year. The Institute for Supply Management will give investors an update on the manufacturing sector on Tuesday and the service sector on Thursday. A d The big event on the economic calendar this week is the Labor Department’s employment report on Friday.

