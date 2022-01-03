FDA clears boosters for young teens as Omicron tips

Text size





The Food and Drug Administration Monday authorized a booster dose of

Pfizer



s Covid-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old, and reduce the waiting time for a booster dose after receiving the first doses of

Pfizer



vaccine at five months from six months.

The agency also said its updated clearance would allow some highly immunocompromised children between the ages of 5 and 11 to receive what it calls a third primary dose.

Changing the waiting times for a reminder does not apply to people who initially received





Modern



s (ticker: MRNA), who still have to wait six months for a recall.

In a call with reporters Monday morning, the FDA’s main vaccine regulator, Dr Peter Marks, said it shortened the wait time for Pfizer (PFE) and not Moderna because data available at the agency.

The data we had in hand first was data that was brought to our attention by Pfizer that pertained to the five-month interval, Marks said, citing an article in the New England Journal of Medicine in December. They had that data. We will obviously be receptive to the data submitted to us by Moderna.

Before the updated permissions can take effect, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must intervene. The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, known as the Immunization Practices Advisory Committee, is scheduled to meet at noon on Wednesday. If the CDC accepts the FDA’s appeal, recalls for children 12 and older could arrive later this week.

The updated permissions come amid a drastic spike in Covid-19 cases in the United States, as the Omicron variant sweeps the world. The average number of new daily Covid-19 cases has increased by 204% in the United States over the past two weeks, and by more than 500% in New York, where the wave first struck, according to New York Times data. Hospitalizations rose 35% nationally and 73% in New York City during the same period.

Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes Covid-19 has continually evolved, the need for the FDA to adapt quickly has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions keeping in mind mind the health and safety of the American public, the acting FDA. Commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock, said in a press release. With the current wave of the Omicron variant, it is essential that we continue to take effective and vital preventive measures.

The FDA did not convene its vaccine advisory committee before issuing the update clearance. During Monday’s press call, Marks said the agency asked questions of its advisers when we felt there was an issue that might require public debate. In this case, Marks said that in the context of the Omicron Wave, it made sense to try to go as fast as possible.

In its statement, the FDA said it based the decision to lower the recall age on actual safety data from Israel, which administered booster doses to children ages 12 to 15. While myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, has been a concern, especially in young adult men who receive messenger RNA-based Covid-19 vaccines like Pfizers, the FDA said there was no new cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in Israeli data, which covered 6,300 individuals.

Regarding the shortening of the booster interval, the agency said allowing recalls to five months rather than six months could provide more protection earlier against the Omicron variant. Initial studies have shown that boosters of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer significantly greater protection against infection with Omicron than the original two doses alone.

Asked Monday about the FDA’s current thinking on an Omicron-specific version of the Covid-19 vaccines, Marks said it was not clear whether one would be needed. We don’t yet know if Omicron will emerge as the dominant variant over time, he said. There may well be a very quick wave of Omicron, and then something else will be left behind.

Shares of Pfizer fell 3.8% at the start of trading on Monday, while shares of Pfizer partner





BioNTech



(BNTX) fell 4.5% amid the liquidation of stocks of Covid-19 vaccines. Moderna shares were down 7.1%, while





Novavax



Shares (NVAX) fell 1%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at [email protected]