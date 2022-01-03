Electric cars hit 65% of sales in Norway as Tesla seizes global pole

Tesla’s best-selling brand ahead of Volkswagen in 2021

Most popular Tesla Model 3 overall

BEVs set to take 75-80% of the Norwegian market in 2022

OSLO, Jan. 3 (Reuters) – Electric cars accounted for nearly two-thirds of Norway’s new sales in 2021, with Tesla being the best-selling car brand overall as the country continues its goal of becoming the top to end the sale of gasoline and diesel cars.

While Norway with a population of 5.4 million has the highest proportion of electric vehicles in the world, China with its 1.4 billion people is by far the largest global car market.

Oil-producing Norway has encouraged a shift to zero-emission cars by exempting battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) from taxes imposed on internal combustion engines (ICEs).

This tax break is expected to help increase the proportion of overall electricity sales to 80% in 2022, ahead of the deadline to end sales of gasoline and diesel cars by 2025.

Overall, new sales in Norway increased 25% in 2021 to a record 176,276 cars, 65% of which were fully electric. This market share was up from 54% in 2020.

Although small but wealthy, Norway is seen as a key market for new BEV players to enter, notably Chinese Nio and the Swedish subsidiary of Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) Polestar.

Tesla (TSLA.O) held 11.6% of the Norwegian automotive market in 2021, making it for the first time the number one brand in a full year ahead of the German Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) with 9.6%, the Norwegian Road Federation (NRF) said Monday.

The U.S. automaker on Sunday announced quarterly deliveries far exceeding Wall Street estimates, overcoming global chip shortages as it ramped up Chinese production, which took its shares to a one-month high on Monday. Read more

The Tesla Model 3 was the most popular model of the year in Norway ahead of Toyota’s RAV4 hybrid (7203.T), the only car in the top 10 with an internal combustion engine, and Volkswagen’s electric ID ( VOWG_p.DE). 4 in third place.

Industry representatives said they expect electric vehicle sales to reach up to 80% of the total market in Norway by 2022, although supply chain issues could hold it back. .

“We believe we will exceed 80% electric cars next year,” said Christina Bu, who heads the Norwegian Association of Electric Vehicles.

“But there is great uncertainty in that forecast, and it depends on the conundrum of shipping – many automakers have delivery issues,” she added.

“Norway is the country with the most openness to electric vehicles, the best understanding of what it is to drive an electric vehicle and the most welcoming to have an alternative,” Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, told Reuters .

Polestar’s luxury sedan was the 10th most popular car model in Norway in 2021 and it will launch its Polestar 3 SUV in 2022.

“Launching this premium SUV… will definitely change the way people perceive Polestar, so I have very high expectations for moving the brand forward,” said Ingenlath.

Chinese electric vehicle makers have sought to increase their exports in line with Beijing’s ambition to build a world-class auto industry and compete with traditional auto makers. Read more

Nio launched lavish showrooms in central Oslo in 2021, its first overseas, with the aim of selling its ES8 sport utility vehicles and ET7 sedans as part of expansion plans to the global scale.

It also provides for battery charging and exchange stations.

“Our exchange station strategy is going to expand quite strongly (in 2022),” said Marius Hayler, director of Nio Norway, adding that he expects around 75% of total car sales to be electric in 2022.

While tax exemptions help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, they cost the state 30 billion Norwegian kroner ($ 3.41 billion) in lost revenue last year, according to estimates from the Ministry of Finance.

So the ruling center-left coalition plans to gradually start taxing the most expensive BEVs from 2023, while taxes on gasoline, diesel and hybrids increase this year. Read more

($ 1 = 8.8088 Norwegian kroner)

