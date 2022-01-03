Electric cars hit 65% of sales in Norway as Tesla seizes global pole

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com
Register
OSLO, Jan. 3 (Reuters) – Electric cars accounted for nearly two-thirds of Norway’s new sales in 2021, with Tesla being the best-selling car brand overall as the country continues its goal of becoming the top to end the sale of gasoline and diesel cars.
While Norway with a population of 5.4 million has the highest proportion of electric vehicles in the world, China with its 1.4 billion people is by far the largest global car market.
Oil-producing Norway has encouraged a shift to zero-emission cars by exempting battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) from taxes imposed on internal combustion engines (ICEs).
Register
This tax break is expected to help increase the proportion of overall electricity sales to 80% in 2022, ahead of the deadline to end sales of gasoline and diesel cars by 2025.
Overall, new sales in Norway increased 25% in 2021 to a record 176,276 cars, 65% of which were fully electric. This market share was up from 54% in 2020.
Although small but wealthy, Norway is seen as a key market for new BEV players to enter, notably Chinese Nio and the Swedish subsidiary of Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) Polestar.
Tesla (TSLA.O) held 11.6% of the Norwegian automotive market in 2021, making it for the first time the number one brand in a full year ahead of the German Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) with 9.6%, the Norwegian Road Federation (NRF) said Monday.
The U.S. automaker on Sunday announced quarterly deliveries far exceeding Wall Street estimates, overcoming global chip shortages as it ramped up Chinese production, which took its shares to a one-month high on Monday. Read more
The Tesla Model 3 was the most popular model of the year in Norway ahead of Toyota’s RAV4 hybrid (7203.T), the only car in the top 10 with an internal combustion engine, and Volkswagen’s electric ID ( VOWG_p.DE). 4 in third place.
Industry representatives said they expect electric vehicle sales to reach up to 80% of the total market in Norway by 2022, although supply chain issues could hold it back. .
“We believe we will exceed 80% electric cars next year,” said Christina Bu, who heads the Norwegian Association of Electric Vehicles.
“But there is great uncertainty in that forecast, and it depends on the conundrum of shipping – many automakers have delivery issues,” she added.
WELCOMING
“Norway is the country with the most openness to electric vehicles, the best understanding of what it is to drive an electric vehicle and the most welcoming to have an alternative,” Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, told Reuters .
Polestar’s luxury sedan was the 10th most popular car model in Norway in 2021 and it will launch its Polestar 3 SUV in 2022.
“Launching this premium SUV… will definitely change the way people perceive Polestar, so I have very high expectations for moving the brand forward,” said Ingenlath.
Chinese electric vehicle makers have sought to increase their exports in line with Beijing’s ambition to build a world-class auto industry and compete with traditional auto makers. Read more
Nio launched lavish showrooms in central Oslo in 2021, its first overseas, with the aim of selling its ES8 sport utility vehicles and ET7 sedans as part of expansion plans to the global scale.
It also provides for battery charging and exchange stations.
“Our exchange station strategy is going to expand quite strongly (in 2022),” said Marius Hayler, director of Nio Norway, adding that he expects around 75% of total car sales to be electric in 2022.
While tax exemptions help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, they cost the state 30 billion Norwegian kroner ($ 3.41 billion) in lost revenue last year, according to estimates from the Ministry of Finance.
So the ruling center-left coalition plans to gradually start taxing the most expensive BEVs from 2023, while taxes on gasoline, diesel and hybrids increase this year. Read more
($ 1 = 8.8088 Norwegian kroner)
Register
Editing by Terje Solsvik and Alexander Smith
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/electric-cars-take-two-thirds-norway-car-market-led-by-tesla-2022-01-03/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]