Business
European stocks hit record highs on first trading day in 2022 | Stock markets
European stocks hit record highs on day one of trading in 2022, with markets betting on a steady economic recovery despite the growing number of Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.
The European benchmark stock index, the Stoxx 600, hit a record intraday high of 491.73 points on Monday, surpassing its November high of 490.58, as global oil and stock markets rose. It then closed at 489.99 points, up 0.45%.
The Stoxx 600 jumped 22.4% last year, its second best annual performance in more than a decade, after the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and government stimulus spending encouraged investors to reinject money into the markets.
The share price of airlines Lufthansa and Air France KLM were two of the biggest climbers in European stock markets after Citi analysts predicted that reopening travel routes to Asia could help bolster the market. besieged travel sector. Lufthansa shares rose nearly 8.9% to 6.73 per share and Air France KLM 4.9% to 4.06.
Europe’s record start to the new year paved the way for US markets to continue their recovery in late 2021. The opening of the S&P 500 index, which climbed a record 47.7% on the year latest, was bolstered by a 9% jump in Tesla stock after the company’s quarterly deliveries beat expectations.
In another boost to U.S. markets, global oil prices, which last year posted their biggest annual increase since at least 2016, resumed their ascent to $ 80 a barrel as fears surfaced at the end of the day. of last year regarding the impact of the Omicron variant wore off. The global price of oil helped stocks of US oil majors Chevron and ExxonMobil climb 1% each.
Rising market optimism globally has triggered a drop in the price of gold, which is considered a safe haven during times of stock market volatility. The spot price of gold was on track for its biggest single-day percentage drop in more than a month on Monday afternoon after the price fell 1.6% to $ 1,798.97 the ounce.
The London Stock Exchange (LSE), which fell behind its European and American rivals by climbing 14.3% last year, was closed Monday for New Years Day. The LSE FTSE 100 has been criticized as outdated due to its dearth of tech companies and an overabundance of oil and banking stocks. It remained 6.5% below its May 2018 high last year, while the US, German and French markets all hit record highs.
Sean Darby, a global equities strategist at Jefferies, said: Although variants of Covid-19 have permeated the global economy, 2021 has been the year of record highs with many exchanges closing at or near record highs, while as equity inflows surpassed their largest accumulation on record. In 2022, we expect volatility to increase.
Global oil markets are also expected to face continued volatility over the coming year as traders balance the risk that the Omicron variant blocks a rebound in demand for transportation fuels, against uncertain supplies from larger companies. oil producers in the world.
The price of oil fell at the end of 2021 following the discovery of the new variant, from just over $ 85 per barrel in October to just under $ 70 per barrel a month ago. However, analysts believe Brent crude could be on track to hit $ 90 a barrel in the coming year as Covid-19 restrictions continue to decline.
Tamas Varga, of oil broker PVM, said: Infection rates are on the rise around the world, restrictions are being introduced in several countries, the airline industry and others are suffering, but investor optimism is tangible .
It looks like the current strain is producing less severe symptoms than its predecessors, which may well help us get through Wave 4 of the pandemic.
The rise in the price of oil is expected to cause further financial hardship for desperate households in the UK, which must contend with record high gasoline pump prices and further increases in the cost of gas and electricity bills In the coming months.
UK households and businesses can expect to be hit by the highest rate of inflation in a decade, due to rising raw material costs and continued disruption of global supply chains, after the consumer price index reached 5.1% in November. The Bank of England said inflation could peak at around 6% in April, three times its target rate of 2%, as energy bills are expected to nearly double from record levels this winter.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jan/03/european-stocks-record-highs-first-day-trading-2022-covid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]