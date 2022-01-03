Oil faces 3 big unknowns

Text size





Oil prices and equities enter 2022 in great shape, having significantly outperformed the market in 2021 after a decade of delay.

S&P Composite1500 energy stocks rose 49%, large diversified oil companies rose 45%, and oil producers rose 86% in 2021. Oil prices rose 50%, persevering through several variations of Covid-19 and other economic challenges like supply chain bottlenecks. Brent oil, the international benchmark, was recently trading at $ 78 a barrel.

But 2022 presents new challenges, not least of which is that oil is starting the year at a much higher level than a year ago, leaving less room for the upside.

Analysts are generally optimistic about the industry for 2022. Many companies have fixed their balance sheets and announced new dividend and buyback programs that should reward shareholders.

We believe energy is poised for another year of outperforming the broader market led by explorers and producers, Mizuho Securities analysts wrote on Monday, recommending investors buy EOG Resources (ticker: EOG) and Chevron (CLC) to take advantage of the next move.





EOG Resources



(ticker: EOG) and





Chevron



(CLC) to take advantage of the next move.

But there are still big questions that could radically change the trajectory of the industry. The three biggest unknowns at the start of the year are OPEC’s plans to balance prices and market share; Russia’s intentions in Ukraine; and the production levels of US producers. If the first two factors defy expectations, prices could skyrocket; if the third surprises, they could fall.

OPEC members will give investors an idea of ​​their direction on Tuesday at the next group meeting. OPEC and its allies (known as OPEC +) are expected to add 400,000 barrels of oil production from February, but will need to take into account the surge of Covid-19 in some countries and whether this will lead to a falling demand and prices.

OPEC also faces political risks. At the end of 2021, oil-consuming countries including the United States, Japan and China announced plans to release reserves from government-controlled storage tanks in a bid to lower prices. This coordinated action was unprecedented and marked a new era for oil prices. If OPEC does too much to raise prices, oil consumers could try to lower prices on their own.

OPEC members will need to balance their desire to replenish their foreign exchange reserves and SWF war treasures with the desire to maintain content from powerful consumer countries, wrote Helima Croft, RBC Capital Markets analyst. We believe the group will closely monitor additional mobility restrictions as governments grapple with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant and OPEC + could still press the pause button on production increases if Brent appears to be on. the point of having an extended stay below $ 70.

There is a good chance OPEC will be reluctant to increase production, argues Nareeka Ahir, political risk analyst at S&P Global Platts. Ahir assumes a freeze in February’s quotas to January levels, although US pressure may trigger another increase. Keeping production at the same level would likely lead to higher oil prices. Croft, on the other hand, expects OPEC to go ahead with an increase of 400,000 barrels per day.

A member of the OPEC + alliance could cause a much bigger shock. If Russia invaded Ukraine, it would likely trigger sanctions from the United States and other countries that could push up energy prices. We believe that the market impact of such a military confrontation could be very substantial, especially given Europe’s already precarious energy supply situation, Croft wrote.

While the movements of OPEC and Russia can put upward pressure on prices, a third factor could cause prices to fall. US producers have pledged to slowly bring production back, so they can focus on spending back to shareholders instead. If they stuck to their guns, that would keep prices high.

But there are signs some producers are eager to cash in on high oil prices and may want to pump more. Historically, overproduction often leads to oil spills. The US Energy Information Administration has forecast a relatively gradual increase in US production, to an average of 11.8 million barrels per day in 2022, up from 11.7 million in November 2021.

However, a recent survey indicates that some companies are particularly interested in increasing their production. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas latest energy survey of companies in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico found that 49% of them see production growth as their primary goal for 2022. And another data point may be even more telling: Companies are developing plans based on average oil prices of $ 64 per barrel, well above their planning assumptions for previous years. In 2019 and 2020, they used $ 54 as a benchmark.

If companies start to expect oil prices to stay high for a long time, they may start to explore further, which could lead to the next price drop. This could quickly dampen the industry’s momentum.

