Tesla’s solid shipments make Wall Street more bullish on the stock

The shake of positive news on Sunday, the company delivered far more cars than expected in the fourth quarter sparked a wave of updates calling analysts for earnings and share price.

The Elon Musks company said on Sunday it delivered nearly 309,000 cars in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the total for the full year to around 936,000. Wall Street expected around 266,000 deliveries in the final quarter of 2021.

JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has raised his price target for the Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) to $ 295 from $ 250, although he continues to price the stock for Sell. Shares rose 10.4% at midday to $ 1,167, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were both up about 0.1%.

While our higher price target continues to imply a significant drop, we continue to think it is not a bit generous, Brinkman wrote. He considers Tesla the world’s most valuable automaker, beating the current Toyota by around $ 300 [billion] market capitalization although Toyota will be the world’s largest automaker by 2021 in unit volume.

Brinkmans’ fourth-quarter earnings estimate also rose to $ 2.22 per share, from $ 1.54 per share. It now forecasts 2022 earnings per share of $ 9 per share, up from $ 8.25 earlier. The Wall Street consensus call is for 2022 earnings of just under $ 9 per share.

Fireworks to close the year (and start 2022), wrote RBC analyst Joseph Spak. He raised his share price target to $ 1,005 from $ 950 per share, saying profits would likely be higher than he had expected. Spaks’ financial model now forecasts fourth quarter earnings per share of $ 2.81, down from $ 2.09. His estimate of earnings in 2022 has dropped from $ 9.71 to around $ 10.15.

Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne left his price target unchanged at $ 625 per share, but like Spak, he raised his earnings guidance in the fourth quarter and into 2022. He raised his call for fourth quarter earnings to $ 2.07 per share versus $ 1.66, while its 2022 estimate is now $ 8.37, down from $ 6.22.

Spak and Osborne both rate Tesla shares at Hold.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives and New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu, who both rate Tesla shares at Buy, have not changed their stock price targets or earnings estimates. Ives sees stocks climb to $ 1,400, as he expects earnings per share of nearly $ 7.80 in 2022.

Ferragus’ call for the stock price is $ 1,580, the highest on Wall Street, as he expects earnings per share of around $ 12.70 in 2022, saying Tesla is expected to deliver 1.5 million vehicles in 2022. The consensus call on Wall Street is for around 1.4 million units. .

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner, who also rates stocks at Buy, raised his fourth-quarter profit forecast to $ 2.70 per share from $ 2.46, while sticking to one estimate Earlier of $ 10.65 in earnings per share 2022. He recently raised his target price for the share to $ 1,200, but did not change that call Monday.

Overall, Wall Street’s consensus call for 2022 earnings jumped about 20 cents a share, while the average target for the share price rose about $ 20. This means that Wall Street expects the stock price to rise equivalent to 100 times the additional earnings, while the stock is trading at around 125 times the estimated earnings in 2022.

