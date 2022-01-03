Sleeper hunters, underrated golfers for 2022

RORS, RAHM and WOODS shares are in the green for 2022. Getty Images

Fantastic golf, I would like to say, has not yet been understood. Unlike the accessible structure of fantasy football which can be dominated by the football geek who lives on the edge of deviation or conquered by an automatic designer who strikes gold, fantasy golf takes all kinds of very different forms, and none. of them does seem ideal.

Some leagues require weekly field picks, which involves repetitive research into course performance, tournament history, and more. Others focus on the major, which can be won at random by any golf fan with an odds sheet but do not inspire any true PGA Tour fandom on a weekly basis. The fantasy golf industry has not raised a system by which golf nerds can prove the depth of their knowledge, and whereby the simple fan can log out of, say, the Valero Texas Open.

At GOLF.com, we believe we have solved this dilemma. This is why we present the PGA Tour scholarship (PTSE for short).

As discussed in full on the Drop Zone podcast this week (embedded below), PTSE treats every professional golfer like a stock, using the Official world golf ranking average as price. Jon Rahm (ticker: RAHM) is the world’s best player, and his current price ($ 9.34) reflects his most recent successes on the professional golf circuit. Webb Simpson (ticker: SIMP), which has struggled throughout 2021, is trading at less than half the value of Rahms: $ 3.80.

We made some bold predictions and bought our own stock on the podcast below. Listen or read on for the full explanation!

What is the point ?

Earn the most money. As simple as that. Buy shares of players that you think will increase their value, sell shares once you think you have reached sufficient value where your funds can be more efficient placed elsewhere. At the end of the season, we count your investment successes.

What are the rules?

The PGA Tour calendar season is divided into four quarters, just like the typical business calendar:

T1: Tournament of Champions via Arnold Palmer Invitational

T2: Players’ Championship through the Wells Fargo Championship

T3: AT&T Byron Nelson via Genesis Scottish Open

T4: Open Championship to Tour Championship

Teams can buy, sell and hold stocks before the start of each quarter, own at least four shares and at most six shares, two of whom must be among the top 30 players. You have $ 100 to spend. Does this sound complicated to you? Let us explain it to you by showing our own selections.

Sean Zak’s actions:

Zak Investments PTSE

As for my choices, I believe there is potential for both Koepka (BKA) and Reed (REED) end up trading north of $ 6.00 after a quarter, and depending on their shape, I might just keep them for the entire season. Neither has been this cheap over the past four years. On top of that, Austin Eckroat (ECK) won’t play much on the PGA Tour, but he’s capable of winning the Korn Ferry Tour, and his price tag ($ 0.30) is just too good to beat. Finally, Bill haas (HAAS) will have at least 15 Tour starts by the end of the season. If he finishes in the top 20 twice, hell will provide good value for the portfolio.

Dylan Dethier’s actions:

The Dethier Group PTSE

My co-host Dylan Dethier thinks there’s a similar value in TRNR actions with Martin Trainer. He’s in his final year as a Tour winner and showed decent form just a few months ago at the Houston Open. It is trading at less than a quarter! Quite simply, tour departures are opportunities to buy shares. Dethier also bought the REED hype, but placed most of his funds on a KFT graduate Taylor pendrith (WAIT). The long bomber could make waves on the Tour given its ability to reduce routes at will.

Luke Kerr-Dineen’s actions:

LKD, LLC PTSE

Kerr-Dineen joined Dethier feeling that Patrick Rodgers (PROD) is available at low prices now. Sixteen stocks is a lot at just 87 cents. If Rodgers scores his first Tour victory, LKD, LLC will skyrocket. Ditto for the namesake of LKD, Luke Donald (LUC), which apparently trained at speed. Take this as inside information and luckily for you there is no SEC in this world of fantastic golf.

James Colgan’s actions:

Colgan Financial PTSE

Finally, Colgan Investments has built up a very heavy portfolio. Less is more for Colgan, clearly, as he’s won shares from four of the top 40 players. He has a few Justin Thomas (JUST), some Scottie Scheffler (SCHF), some Will Zalatoris (ZALA) and some WOLF. Is it too heavy? We could blame each other at the end of the first quarter if they are all Tour winners. Yes Richard Bland (BLND) shocks the world and wins another big tournament, everyone except Colgan will get hit too.

SO, really only one question remains: who would make your portfolio? Feel free to share by contacting us on Twitter @sean_zak Where @dylan_dethier, or by email at [email protected] And of course, listen to the podcast below for a full analysis!