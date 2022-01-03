Airlines warn of crippling flight disruptions if new 5G deployment is not delayed





Text size



Justin Sullivan / Getty Images



After

AT&T



and

Verizon Communications



Denying U.S. government requests to delay the Jan.5 launch of new 5G services, the Airlines for America business group has warned of increased flight disruptions. The commercial group represents airlines such as

American



(ticker: AAL) and

Delta



(DAL) and freight carriers

FedEx



(FDX) and

United parcel service



(UPS). The airworthiness directive issued by the FAA on December 7 identified safety issues and potential restrictions that will greatly disrupt the national airspace system, air travelers, the maritime public, the global supply chain and our employees. said Carter Yang, general manager of industry communications for Airlines for America, in an emailed statement to Barrons. Without appropriate mitigation measures, the deployment of 5G around airports could disrupt up to 345,000 passenger flights affecting 32 million travelers in addition to 5,400 freight flights each year in the form of delays, diversions or cancellations, Yang added. Airlines for America filed an emergency petition with the Federal Communications Commission last week to stop the deployment of 5G technologies near 135 airports. AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) announced on Sunday that they could suspend the rollout of 5G services for six months to match limits imposed by regulators in France, the Wall Street Journal reported. The services were to be launched in as many as 46 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. If U.S. airlines are allowed to operate daily flights to France, then the same operating conditions should allow them to do so in the United States, the managing directors wrote in a letter that was reviewed by the Journal. AT&T shares were up 3.5% to $ 25.45 on Monday, while Verizon was up 0.9% to $ 52.44. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson, the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administrations, on Friday asked AT&T and Verizon to postpone the commercial deployment of 5G services for up to two weeks due to aviation safety concerns, particularly possible interference with aircraft radio systems. New headaches could arise in the New Year for air travelers and the maritime public if the FCC and FAA do not facilitate a smooth resolution for 5G implementation, Airlines for America said in a statement. communicated. Tweeter just before Christmas. Safe aviation and 5G CAN safely coexist. Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/airlines-airports-flight-delays-5g-att-verizon-51641205781 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos