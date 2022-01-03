Hong Kong stocks start 2022 with losses on mainland real estate issues





HONG KONG, Jan. 3 (Reuters) – Hong Kong shares fell on Monday, their first trading day of 2022 after marking the worst performance of any major global market the year before, amid new fears about the health of the Chinese real estate market weighed on investor sentiment. ** The Hang Seng Index (.HSI) closed 122.92 points, or 0.53%, at 23,274.75. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) fell 0.58% to 8,188.76. ** The Hong Kong benchmark fell 14.1% last year, its worst annual performance since 2011 and the world’s worst market in 2021, hit by the downturn in Chinese tech giants as well as fears about the health of the Chinese real estate sector. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register ** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday and trading volumes in Hong Kong were slim. Approximately 734.33 million shares of the Hang Seng Index were traded, or about 45.6% of the market’s 30-day moving average. ** “The weak trend in the Hong Kong stock market on the first trading day of 2022 is linked to the persistent unfavorable news in the real estate industry on the mainland,” said Kenny Ng, securities strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Securities. ** Shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) were suspended from trading on Monday pending release of “inside information,” the ailing property developer said without giving further details. Read more ** A municipal government on the Chinese resort island of Hainan ordered Evergrande to demolish its 39 residential buildings within 10 days, due to illegal construction, local media reported over the weekend. ** A mainland real estate equity tracking sub-index (.HSMPI) closed down 2.81%, after falling more than 4% previously to test a four-and-a-half-year low. ** Tech giants (.HSTECH) lost 0.54%. ** The Hang Seng tracking energy equity sub-index (.HSCIE) rose 1.4%, while the IT sector (.HSCIIT) was down 0.97%, the financial sector (.HSNF) was down ended up 0.23% and the real estate industry was down 1.06%. ** Artificial intelligence firm SenseTime (0020.HK) closed more than 40% at HK $ 7.75, after its stock was listed at HK $ 3.85 in an initial public offering in savings at the end of last month. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

