US stocks close higher to start 2022





U.S. stocks rose in the first session of 2022, and Apple briefly touched a market cap of $ 3 trillion, although investors were also monitoring cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The S&P 500 gained 0.6% at 4 p.m. ET, closing at a new high after a year of rising 27% and hitting 70 records along the way. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, or 211 points. The Dow Jones close at 36,585.06 is also a new high.

Stocks tend to rise at the start of new calendar periods, such as the start of a new year, due to new money like pension funds investing at the start of a new period. Today looks like a classic reopening, said Scott Brown, LPL’s financial markets strategist.He noted that Monday’s gains were driven by stocks in the energy, consumer discretionary and financials sectors. Stocks in sectors less tied to growth prospects, such as consumer staples and health care, fell. The most notable winner was Apple, whose market capitalization briefly crossed the $ 3 trillion mark in the afternoon, the first registered company to be so richly valued. The stock recently rose about 2.5% to $ 182.01. It would have had to end at around $ 182.86 or more to close above $ 3 trillion. To put that in perspective, Apple’s market cap is above five of the S&P 500 sectors, according to Dow Jones Market Data: energy, utilities, consumer staples, materials, or real estate. Aside from Apple, investors still tread cautiously, as most see a more difficult path for stocks this year. The initial rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the easing of restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, along with easy money policies from central banks, helped support markets last year. The unwinding of the Federal Reserve’s bond purchase program and likely interest rate hikes could weigh on markets in 2022. Equities benefited from low rates, which fueled riskier investments. While some investors expect inflation, which peaked in 39 years in November, to peak, others fear Omicron will prolong supply chain disruptions, adding pressure additional on prices. It’s going to be a bit more bumpy than in 2021. The big three issues we ended the year with are still here: Omicron, inflation and supply chains, and the Fed, said Esty Dwek, director. investments at FlowBank. There is certainly a potential for outperformance for the equity markets. I don’t think I can see 20% more but we might see double digit numbers. Signs that the Omicron variant may induce significantly milder highs than previous strains also supported sentiment as the start of the year approaches. Fund managers hope this will limit mobility restrictions weighing on economic growth. The wave we’re seeing now, you see a lot of cases but you see fewer people in hospitals and fewer deaths. This will reassure the markets, said Geir Lode, head of global equities at Federated Hermes. Despite the uncertainty, investors have history on their side. Since 1980, the S&P 500 has risen at least 10% in 24 times, including the most recent quarter, when it rose 10.6%. This added to those gains over 20 of the next 23 quarters, said Frank Cappelleri, executive director of brokerage firm Instinet. What’s more, the index has gained more than 10% per year over the past three years, a long period of gains that has only happened four other times, Cappelleri said. The index rose again in three of the previous four occurrences. In corporate news, technology stocks will once again be the center of attention. The annual Consumer Electronics Show begins this week in Las Vegas, this time live as opposed to last year’s virtual conference. Businesses that are even tangentially tied to technology, from automakers to education to healthcare, will be present in one form or another. The tech sector of the S&P 500 was up 1%. Amazon, Meta and Verizon were all higher. Microsoft is down 0.5%. Tesla shares jumped 14% after electric vehicle maker Elon Musks said annual vehicle deliveries jumped 87% in 2021, growing at their fastest pace in years. Scientists are using automation, real-time analysis and data pooling from around the world to quickly identify and understand new coronavirus variants before the next one spreads widely. Photo illustration: Sharon Shi

On the commodities side, US crude oil escaped early sales, settling up 1.1% to $ 76.08. It helped energy companies like Exxon Mobil, which rose 3.8%. The oil and gas producer also released an update that suggests a likely profit overshoot in its February 1 report. In bond markets, the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield jumped to 1.628% from 1.496% on Friday. Yields increase when prices fall. Abroad, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.4%. Markets in China, Japan and Australia have been closed for a holiday. South Korea’s Kospi closed up 0.4% and Hong Kong Hang Seng’s was down 0.5%. Investors are monitoring Chinese economic activity and policies to assess how strong global growth will be this year and whether the country’s strict Covid-19 prevention measures will put additional pressure on supply chains and inflation . Next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing are built around a zero Covid approach that could affect economic activity, Ms. Dwek said. Traders worked on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Photo:



Michael Nagle / Bloomberg News



Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected] and to Paul Vigna at [email protected]

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stock-markets-dow-update-01-03-2022-11641200978 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos