Will Cryptocurrencies Save Robinhood’s Falling Stock Price?

Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) was once the recipient of praise from the investment community for its success in attracting coveted young users like Gen Z that other brokers never could.

In fact, up to half of Robinhood’s clients are entering the financial markets for the very first time. But in an attempt to retain those users, the company has made some significant changes to its product offering. Although best known for stock and options brokerage, Robinhood now has a huge cryptocurrency brokerage segment.

The company has undergone intense regulatory scrutiny, and this switch to crypto could complicate matters further. With Robinhood stock down 78% from its peak, the question is whether it should lean more into this new area or step down.

The crypto shift

In the third quarter of 2020, the cryptocurrency trading activity of Robinhood’s clients represented only 2% of the company’s total revenue. In the same quarter of 2021, that number rose to 19%, but it reached 51% in the second quarter. Whether Robinhood wanted it to happen or not, there is no escaping his newfound confidence in this predominantly speculative asset class.

And that’s a big part of the problem – most cryptocurrencies don’t have any proven use cases. Same Bitcoin, which is the largest token by market value, is only accepted as a form of payment by 7,668 merchants worldwide. This lack of adoption flies in the face of the argument that Bitcoin is a currency, and its seismic price swings also make it incredibly difficult to rely on a store of value.

But Robinhood’s clients tend to push speculation to the max, as pointed out by 40% of the firm’s cryptocurrency revenue coming from Dogecoin alone. Dogecoin is a popular meme-token which, according to its founder, was created as a joke.

To make matters worse, Robinhood could add Shiba inu to its platform in the New Year – a token that depends even more on rampant speculation than Dogecoin. In fact, Robinhood users have started a petition on Change.org to include Shiba Inu, and it currently has over 550,000 signatures.

it gets more complicated

Robinhood holds over $ 22 billion in its clients’ cryptocurrency assets, but these are not protected by the same government regulations as traditional assets like stocks. In its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Robinhood states that it is unable to hold adequate insurance to protect all of its clients’ cryptocurrencies, and that they could be vulnerable to losses in the event of hacking.

But the crypto industry as a whole is being reformed as we speak. Recently, the U.S. government announced that starting in 2023, cryptocurrency brokers like Robinhood are expected to record clients’ crypto transactions and report them to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for tax purposes. This means that cryptocurrency holders could be liable for a tax bill every time they sell, trade, or spend their tokens.

Additional regulation is a downside that could distract the average bettor from these assets. Ease of access is one thing that separates cryptocurrencies from other financial products like stocks or options, which are tightly regulated. That said, stronger protections could be beneficial for investors who may not be fully aware of the risks they face.

Robinhood needs more than crypto

Beyond the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to Robinhood and its clients, the company also faces regulatory pressure for some of its other practices. In December 2020, it was fined $ 65 million by the SEC for misleading investors about the real costs of its Commission-Free Payment Revenue for Order Flow (PFOF) strategy. And the regulator has also challenged its “gamified” smartphone platform. that would encourage risky behavior among its young investor base.

In light of these issues, it seems Robinhood’s best bet would be to clean up its backyard before it delves more into another heavily guarded area, such as expanding its cryptocurrency business.

In fact, given that the company’s average revenue per user was $ 65 in the recent third quarter, a 52% drop from its first-quarter high and the lowest level in 12 months, perhaps that cryptocurrencies are not the place for Robinhood to build its long-term foundations after all.

With the share price losing 78% since reaching an all-time high in August, investors must be wondering how much is enough. Perhaps it is time for Robinhood to go back to its roots as the most innovative stock and options brokerage platform, with renewed focus and a few tweaks, of course. Adding more cryptocurrency brokerage on its own just doesn’t do the job.