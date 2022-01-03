New Year’s Resolutions 2022 and the importance of personal care





This month, we’re discussing realistic goal setting and self-care for the New Year.

2022 is here. After two difficult years that included many starts and stops, many are eager to start this January and to set and achieve new personal goals.This is where a classic tradition of making New Year’s resolutions, or what we interchangeably refer to as goals or intentions, can be very helpful in centering yourself and setting achievable goals for the New Year. We want to take the time, before we get into this, to first point out that for many, sustaining themselves through essential personal care (sleep, food, hydration, and scheduled rest) may be the most useful and most valuable goal. achievable, and that’s fine for that must be the primary goal. Lots of people like these local NBC anchors, go so far as to say just the wing, in the face of traditional resolutions. Here are some examples of essential self-care, and the line between self-care and seeking additional support. In addition to self-care, if and when you are looking to make these changes, it helps to set a few small, concrete, achievable goals alongside longer-term ones. Sometimes people set themselves up for failure by aiming for too many changes too quickly, or by trying too broad or sweeping a change out the door. Instead, focus on a few goals that can be turned into digestible steps. For example, losing weight can be transformed into eating servings of vegetables or fruit three times this week, or going for a brisk walk at least twice this week. It can also be helpful to monitor your progress, as making self-care an active routine increases the chances of success. A daily schedule or checklist can help, or any of the apps listed here.This series of tips and stories from NPR offers realistic and personalized wellness tips and tricks for those who want to set an accessible goal for the New Year. Often times what impacts success are expectations, and the way you set your goals can affect them!Many believe that a phrase like New Year, New You can be an incentive to push yourself toward a goal, but for others, the phrase itself sets tough expectations. Expecting huge self-changes, (pandemic or not) can set you up for a loss of momentum. Think about how you name and state your resolutions. Many people become discouraged and self-critical if they start to slip up or struggle to achieve their goals. You are only human! Set your expectations appropriately, some days you will miss your goals and that doesn’t mean you haven’t been able to meet them for the year. Remember, it’s OK if the goal isn’t met. Sometimes people find it helpful to take a longer look back and forward instead, wondering where they want to be in a year from now, and focusing on personal care in general. Finally, we want to recognize that for many, 2021 has been a difficult year, and sometimes talking to a professional can help set goals, as well as provide support, connection, and an outlet for stress, depression, l anxiety, etc. As always, do not hesitate to contact us atEmployee Assistance Programat617-635-2200for immediate assistance. We can also help you connect to long term resources. We wish you good luck and good health for the New Year.

