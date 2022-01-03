Wall Street becomes greedy again





the CNN Corporate Fear and Greed Index , which measures seven Wall Street mood indicators, is now showing signs of greed, with three of the indicators at extreme greed levels. Just over a week ago the Clue was showing fear warnings and a month ago it was in extreme fear territory.

Sentiment and business activity on Wall Street has been choppy as investors grapple with the ever-changing developments of Covid. Yet the past year has been a great year for investors: S&P 500 jumped almost 27% while the Dow and Nasdaq each gained around 20%, marking the third consecutive year winning the market.

It was not a smooth climb. But market sentiment has firmly returned to bullish mode lately, with emotions appearing to change in no time.

Investors apparently don’t seem overly concerned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will have a major and lasting impact on economic growth or company profits. Nor are they worried about the likely Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. “We expect the Fed to raise rates, but its cumulative response to inflation is more subdued than ever,” BlackRock analysts said in a 2022 market snapshot report on Monday. This echoes the general opinion of experts that there is no reason to be too nervous about these various risks. According to Refinitiv data, the consensus forecast on Wall Street is that S&P 500 earnings will rise about 11% in 2022. Setbacks in President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” social spending bill, which passed in the House but stagnated in the Senate, may not dampen growth either. Conventional market wisdom naturally centers on the Omicron resurgence, the potential demise of ‘Build Back Better’ and exactly how many times the Fed will raise rates. But those are risks for a much more likely central scenario that seems pretty good, “Christopher Smart, chief global strategist and director of the Barings Investment Institute, said in a report Monday. Smart noted that the Fed is unlikely to hike rates too aggressively, which means the U.S. economy could be buzzing at an annualized growth rate close to 4% this year. 2021 market worries could fade quickly He also predicts that companies will produce “large profits that they will reinvest in their own growth and vaccines that will continue to help tame new variants of the coronavirus.” Smart added that “supply chains are expected to normalize over the course of the year, demand from emerging markets is expected to finally benefit from the global recovery, and even China is expected to put its real estate and technology sectors in order.” In other words, almost all of the major markets and economic worries of 2021 could dissipate. Still, stocks have already rallied through the end of last year in anticipation of smoother shipping this year. That’s why some are predicting more moderate gains for stocks over the coming year. “2022 is likely to bring us back to boredom, but boring doesn’t mean smooth sailing,” Robert Teeter, managing director of Silvercrest Asset Management, said Monday in a report. “Investors should look forward to a turbulent 2022, with stocks advancing around 7%, mainly on profit gains.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/03/investing/stocks-fear-greed/index.html

