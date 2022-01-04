Daimler Truck goes public as an independent company





Following the split from Daimler AG, registration as an independent company symbolizes the embarkation of Daimler Truck into unrestricted entrepreneurial independence. This is probably the most important milestone in the history of the company. Going forward, investors will have the opportunity to invest directly in the shares of one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers. Daimler Truck considers itself well positioned for the new era of independence. In anticipation of the spin-off, the company clarified its financial ambitions to increase the performance and profitability of its segments. Daimler Truck continuously focuses on improving profitability in order to lead the industry on the path of CO2 neutral transport. Based on its proven cash generation and strong balance sheet, Daimler Truck has received strong investment grade credit ratings. Daimler Truck expects its shares to be listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the DAX index, which has been expanded to 40 members, at the next possible date – possibly in the first quarter of 2022. “Today is a historic day for Daimler Truck: for 125 years our truck and bus company was part of the Daimler Group. We are now becoming an independent listed company, ”saidMartin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler Truck Holding AG in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Hall.“Making this possible on an organizational level was a feat. My thanks go to our entire team for their unprecedented commitment over the past weeks and months. So in that regard, today is a finish line for us. We worked hard to make it happen. . However, this December 10, 2021 is above all the exact opposite, namely a starting line. Because now things are really starting for Daimler Truck. Now we look to the future with courage and confidence. opportunities as an independent company with our large global team – for even more entrepreneurial success in the future. Everyone should benefit – our people, our customers and, of course, our shareholders. “ Ola Kllenius, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said: “Today marks the start of a new era for us. At the same time, the listing of Daimler Truck turns one success story into two. The historic reorganization into two “pure-play” companies aims to unlock the full potential of both companies and create decisive added value for all parties. We wish Daimler Truck a prosperous future and look forward to a new era with confidence. “ Jochen Goetz, CFO of Daimler Truck Holding AG, said: “Daimler Truck is also financially in a very good starting position for our entrepreneurial independence. Our balance sheet is rock solid and we have already proven in the past how much we can generate. We are now putting all our energy into fully exploiting our earning potential and driving forward the transformation towards emission-free transport in a targeted manner. We also want to create sustainable value for our investors. Industry leader in the development of sustainable transport As a listed company, Daimler Truck intends to pave the way for even more targeted and agile zero-emission transport in the future. The development of battery and fuel cell electric vehicles must be accelerated – on its own and with strategically sound partnerships. For example, battery and fuel cell electric vehicles are expected to account for up to 60% of Daimler Trucks’ sales by 2030. From 2039, the company wants to offer only Triad vehicles that are neutral in terms of fuel. CO2 while driving. For Daimler Truck, the two technologies are compatible and necessary. Pure battery-powered trucks are used in light and heavy distribution transport, for example when it comes to delivering goods in cities. The hydrogen-based fuel cell drive will be essential in the CO2-neutral long-distance road transport of the future. Daimler Truck shares are traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DTG. The international securities identification number (ISIN) is DE000DTR0CK8, the German securities identification number (WKN) DTR0CK.

