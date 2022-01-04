Business
Stock futures stable after Dow and S&P 500 close at record highs
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
U.S. equity futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit a new closing record on the first trading day of 2022.
Dow futures fell only 20 points. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.05%.
On Monday, the main averages increased, driven by the technology sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 246 points to close at a record high. The S&P 500 also posted a gain, climbing 0.6% to close at a record high.
The Nasdaq Composite was the relative outperformer, gaining 1.2% as Meta Platforms, Amazon and Google’s parent Alphabet all closed in the green.
Tesla and Apple were highlights of the trading day on Monday. Tesla added 13.5% after the company beat delivery expectations for the fourth quarter and full year. Apple became the first-ever company with a market cap of $ 3 trillion after rising 2.5% to a new record.
Reopening games like airlines and cruise lines also rose on Monday. A surge in bond yields boosted bank stocks.
“The optimism about global economic growth and resurgent earnings momentum since mid-December continued to grow on the first day of the new year,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group. “Those actions most closely linked to better economic growth have done the best [Monday] but were joined by new era sectors including technology and communications. ”
On Tuesday, the November survey of job vacancies and workforce turnover will be released at 10:00 a.m. The JOLTS report is being closely watched at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere for signs of a tightening labor market.
The December ISM manufacturing PMI is also expected to be released on Tuesday morning.
Monday’s record moves come after markets closed a strong 2021 year last week. The S&P 500 rose nearly 27% for the year, with the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow also posting strong gains.
“The famous Santa Claus rally ends on Tuesday. The good news is stocks appear to be higher during these 7 bullish days,” said Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial. “It’s when those days have passed that we have to worry, so that’s at least one less worry.”
