Stocks launched 2022 to record highs





The index ended up 0.7%, or nearly 250 points, on Monday, setting a new record on the first trading day of 2022.

S&P 500 SPX Likewise, the, Wall Street’s largest measure, closed at a record high, up 0.6%.

Nasdaq composite COMP thestill has a bit of a way to go until the historic peak it reached in November. The tech-heavy index closed up 1.2%.

It was a pretty eventful day for investors returning from vacation.

Apple AAPL surpassed a market value of $ 3 trillion on Monday, making it the first publicly traded company to fetch such a high price. brieflysurpassed a market value of $ 3 trillion on Monday, making it the first publicly traded company to fetch such a high price. Shares of the company closed up 2.5%. Apple’s market value first crossed the $ 1,000 billion mark in August 2018 and topped $ 2,000 billion in August 2020. During this time, CNN Business Fear and Greed Index , which measures seven Wall Street mood indicators, is once again showing signs of greed. He triggered the fear just over a week ago and was in extreme fear territory a month ago. It was a good start to the year for equities, but there are challenges to overcome. “2022 will bring a new set of challenges. Central banks have made it clear that the process of monetary policy normalization is underway as asset purchase programs are coming to an end and interest rates rise. are starting to increase, ”said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist. on the New York Stock Exchange. Then there’s the fate of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the recent surge in Covid-19 infections, lingering supply chain issues, and high inflation. “Overall, the operating environment over the past two years has been more challenging than at any time in recent history, and the management teams have risen to the occasion. Said Reinking. “So far, companies have been able to pass on or ease cost pressures, and margins have remained near record levels. This will be a focal point throughout the year.” –Paul La Monica contributed to this report

