Jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 fraud chargesExBulletin







toggle legend Nic Coury / AP

Nic Coury / AP Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes criminal fraud trial sent a note to the judge Monday morning saying they could not come to a unanimous decision on three of the 11 fraud charges against the former Silicon Valley executive. The note, however, seemed to suggest that they all agreed on at least eight counts. If so, it ends speculation that they could not reach a verdict at all, which would have led to the case being quashed. If convicted, the former Silicon Valley superstar and former CEO of blood testing company Theranos faces the maximum possible sentence of 20 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila responded by reading the jury’s indictment instructions that encourage jury members to continue deliberating until they reach a unanimous decision on all charges. Under Federal Court rules, juries can render verdicts in which some of the charges are undecided, but this is rare. So far, it’s unclear which direction the jury was heading in: guilty, not guilty, or mixed. The jury has been deliberating for seven days, taking breaks for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The jury heard from dozens of witnesses over four months in one of Silicon Valley’s most high-profile trials in decades. At the center of the case is Holmes, a former tech executive who drew comparisons to Steve Jobs. A dropout from Stanford University, Holmes dazzled Silicon Valley by founding Theranos at the age of 19. She promised her technology could screen patients for hundreds of diseases with just a prick of blood on their finger. She made Theranos what became a $ 9 billion company promising to revolutionize the healthcare industry. After close scrutiny from the media and government regulators, Theranos, in 2018, collapsed in the scandal, unable to recover from reports that its technology could not accomplish what it had promised. Federal prosecutors say Holmes, now 37, intentionally deceived investors and patients and conspired with then-boyfriend and Theranos deputy, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, to organize a fraud on a large scale that resulted in the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars. patient testing. Holmes, who has taken a stand for seven days, apologized for mistakes made while she was CEO of Theranos and said other members of the company were to blame for the possible downfall of the company . Holmes’ defense attorneys have argued that his exaggerations about the company are always made in good faith, expecting technology to one day catch up on its grandiose promises. In some of the trial’s most moving testimonies, Holmes wept on the witness stand as she recounted allegations of emotional and sexual abuse she allegedly suffered from Balwani, who has also been charged but is expected to have a trial separated in February.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/03/1069964709/elizabeth-holmes-trial-jury-deadlocked-on-3-of-11-fraud-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos