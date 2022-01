Wall St wins on the first trading day of 2022; Apple hits $ 3 trillion market cap

The Wall Street sign is visible in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States on December 17, 2019. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Tesla Gets Ahead on Better Than Expected Deliveries

Banks win as Treasury yields rally on rate hike hopes NEW YORK, Jan. 3 (Reuters) – US stocks closed higher on Monday, with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) reaching a market cap of $ 3 trillion and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) posting exceptional delivery figures, encouraging investors to applaud the first of the year trading day. Apple became the first company to take this step, and its shares ended up on the rise. Tesla shares also climbed after the company’s quarterly shipments exceeded analysts’ estimates, offsetting global chip shortages as it ramped up production in China. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The two stocks gave the biggest gains in the S&P 500 (.SPX). “These are the two main drivers of S&P,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago. But he and others said that allaying investor concerns about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant has also helped market sentiment, even with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing. “The real news is people are under the impression that this latest round of COVID is not going to be economically debilitating as a lot of restrictions and blockages are going to be needed,” said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president of Wedbush Securities in San Francisco. The United States Food and Drug Administration has cleared a third dose of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. read more The energy and finance sectors were also among the winners. All of Wall Street’s major indices ended 2021 with monthly, quarterly and annual gains, recording their strongest three-year gain since 1999. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 246.83 points, or 0.68%, to 36,585.13, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 30.41 points, or 0, 64%, to 4,796.59 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 187.83 points. , or 1.2%, at 15,832.80. Bank stocks rose on a surge in US Treasury yields following expectations of a series of US interest rate hikes this year. Wells Fargo stocks rose, also helped by their upgrade to “overweight” by Barclays. The benchmark S&P 500 added 27% in 2021 and posted 70 record closeouts, the second highest on record, in a tumultuous year hit by new variants of COVID-19 and shortages of Supply Chain. The Dow Jones rose 18.7% for the year and the tech-rich Nasdaq gained 21.4%. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register SPX2021Year Additional reports from Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

