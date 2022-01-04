Symptoms of Omicron variant are milder, spare lungs in rodents: studies

TORONTO – There are new clues as to why the Omicron variant may produce milder COVID-19 symptoms, despite being more transmissible.

Several recent studies that looked at the effect of the virus on mice and hamsters found that the Omicron variant results in a lower viral load in the lungs and less tissue damage compared to previous variants of SARS-CoV-2.

All of these rodent studies are preprinted, which means they have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a medical journal.

A study by Belgian researchers published online Boxing Day examined how Omicron infected Syrian hamsters. The researchers found that hamsters infected with Omicron had a 99.9% lower viral load in the lungs compared to hamsters infected with older strains of the virus.

Syrian hamsters have been seen as an important tool for COVID-19 research, as these animals are known to be very susceptible to becoming seriously ill from the virus.

A similar study in Syrian hamsters conducted by British researchers was also published on December 26. The researchers compared 11 hamsters infected with the Omicron variant to six infected with previous variants, including Delta.

They found that hamsters infected with Omicron had fewer signs of weight loss, disheveled fur, and difficulty breathing – all of which are clinical signs of COVID-19 in Syrian hamsters.

“Further investigation is needed to conclusively determine whether Omicron is less pathogenic in Syrian hamsters and whether this is predictive of pathogenicity in humans,” the authors wrote.

A third study involving both mice and Syrian hamsters was published by American and Japanese researchers December 29. Again, the researchers found that rodents with Omicron had less weight loss and a lower viral load in their airways.

Rodents infected with Omicron also showed less damage to lung tissue, suggesting that the variant may not replicate as well in the lungs.

Another one UK study published Dec. 30 examined the effect of Omicron on mice. Much like the hamster studies, the researchers found that mice infected with Omicron lost less weight and showed better signs of recovery than mice carrying the Delta variant and other older strains.

Oral swabs were also taken from all mice two, four and six days after infection. Viral loads in the lower and upper respiratory tract were found to be 100 times lower in mice with Omicron.

“Our results, and from observational studies in humans, suggest that the Omicron variant may lead to less severe and / or more rapid recovery from clinical disease reflected in reduced hospitalization,” the authors wrote. .

However, the researchers warned that the high transmissibility of the new variant could still flood hospitals, despite signs of milder symptoms.

“The higher transmissibility could still place a huge burden on health systems even if a lower proportion of infected patients are hospitalized,” they wrote.

SIMILAR RESULTS IN HUMANS, BUT OMICRON STILL A THREAT

All of these studies have shown that Omicron causes a low viral load in the lungs. Dr Nelson Lee, acting director of the Institute for Pandemics at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, said these findings are consistent with what has been observed in the lungs of human Omicron patients.

“All of these experiments show that there is reduced infectivity of the virus to lung cells, essentially showing a low level of virus. This is also reflected in the clinical manifestation,” said Lee, who was not involved in any of the articles, at CTVNews.ca by phone on Mondays.

A pre-printed study in Hong Kong from mid-December also found that while Omicron can multiply 70 times faster in the airways, the variant replicates 10 times slower in lung tissue.

McGill University infectious disease specialist Dr Donald Vinh notes that the advantage of animal studies is that researchers can take a close look at how the virus affects the lungs and other organs, which cannot can be done with humans as long as autopsy studies cannot be conducted.

“You can intentionally infect (rodents) and then you can open them up and look at their organs, which we obviously don’t want to do in humans,” Vinh told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview Monday.

Vinh says rodent studies show Omicron “could be non-serious in the right context.” However, he believes the results should be taken with caution, given that these studies do not focus on humans.

“(There is) encouraging data both in epidemiological models and now in rodent models that suggest that Omicron might have the potential to cause less severe disease than Delta, for example. But it isn’t. the same as saying it’s benign, “he said. .

Lee also warned that these results from rodent studies “cannot be over-generalized to humans.”

“We have to be very careful when we interpret this data,” he said.

“There are still a lot of people who develop serious illnesses from this Omicron infection. The low risk doesn’t mean it will never happen.”