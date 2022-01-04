More records for the S&P 500, Dow on the first day of 2022 | national news

Wall Street got off to a good start in 2022 on Monday with other records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones ended up 0.7%. Both indices eclipsed the records they set last Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.2%.

Tech stocks and a mix of retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a large chunk of the gains. Apple rose 2.5%, closing just before becoming the first company to reach a market cap of $ 3 trillion. He traded briefly above that level during the day.

Tesla jumped 13.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting strong delivery numbers for 2021.

Bond yields have increased significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill rose to 1.64% from 1.51% on Friday. This has helped push up shares of banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America rose 3.8%.

The market’s strong start to 2022 follows another record year for stocks on Wall Street. The S&P 500 closed 2021 with a gain of 26.9%, or a total return of 28.7%, including dividends. This is almost as much as the benchmark gained in 2019.

Latest S&P 500 milestones, following 70 records set last year, a sign investors remain bullish on stocks, despite recent spike in COVID-19 cases due to the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the virus and expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates this year to fight rising inflation.

This has been going on for months and months. We have reached historic highs and continue to reach them, said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. When you still have a low interest rate environment, what we do, at least for now, (stocks) is the place to be.

The S&P 500 gained 30.38 points to 4,796.56. The Dow Jones gained 246.76 points to 36,585.06. The Nasdaq rose 187.83 points to 15,832.80.

Small business shares also rose. The Russell 2000 gained 27.24 points, or 1.2%, to 2,272.56.

The main challenges for the economy and corporate earnings that investors faced in 2021 remain potential headwinds in the new year, including the viral pandemic. Wall Street has been busy since December monitoring the latest wave of cases with the omicron variant.

Businesses and consumers also continue to face supply chain issues and persistently rising inflation that has made a wide range of products more expensive. Rising costs could threaten to cut consumer spending and weaken economic growth.

The long list of concerns predicted a choppy end until 2021, but did not stop the broader market from generating strong annual gains for equity investors.

Despite all this growth of the omicron virus, the S&P did not derail, except for the day after Thanksgiving, when the news first broke, Frederick said.

As the strength of tech companies pushed the S&P 500 higher as a whole on Monday, the number of stocks in the index that rose was about equal to that of the declines.

Healthcare companies fell widely and controlled gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer lost 4.1% despite news that the United States extended use of its COVID-19 booster injections for children from 12 years old.

Industrials also fell. Union Pacific, a rail operator, slipped 1.7%.

Investors have several key economic data to look forward to in the first week of the New Year. The Institute for Supply Management will give investors an update on the manufacturing sector on Tuesday and the service sector on Thursday.

The big event on the economic calendar this week is the Labor Department’s employment report on Friday.