Elizabeth Holmes convicted of defrauding Theranos investorsExBulletin

A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty of defrauding investors of hundreds of millions of dollars. The verdict, which came on Monday, capped the downfall of one of Silicon Valley’s most dynamic and outraged young executives who vowed to revolutionize blood testing with innovative technology that required only a small sample of blood pricked on a patient’s finger.

After 50 hours of deliberations over seven days, the jury of eight men and four women found Holmes guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud for lying to the investors about devices developed by Theranos, once high-flying biotechnology. company she founded at the age of 19.

The jury found Holmes not guilty of four more fraud charges related to allegations she fooled patients who received false or erroneous results in tests performed by Theranos, which collapsed in 2018.

The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three other counts related to investor fraud. U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of California in San Jose, Edward Davila, is expected to declare the trial quashed on all three counts. It is unclear whether prosecutors intend to indict him again on these charges, which they are able to do under the law.

“The guilty verdicts in this case reflect Ms. Holmes’ guilt in this large-scale investor fraud and she must now be convicted of her crimes,” US Attorney Stephanie Hinds said in a statement.

A date for Holmes’ sentencing has yet to be set. But she faces the maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars, although legal experts say she will likely face a lesser sentence.

Upon reading the verdict, the court was strangely silent.

Holmes, who sat masked in the courtroom, had no visible reaction.

She then hugged her family members in the front row of court one by one.

Holmes, 37, walked out of the courtroom shaking hands with family members and staring straight ahead with laser-like focus as a phalanx of cameras flashed around her.

During the nearly four-month federal trial in San Jose, Calif., Jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses called by prosecutors. Together, they described Holmes as a charismatic entrepreneur who secured hundreds of millions of dollars in investment for a medical device that never delivered on its promises. When Theranos’ technology failed, backed the government, Holmes covered it up and continued to insist that machines would transform the way diseases are diagnosed through blood tests.

Holmes took the witness stand for over 20 hours in defense. She accused her ex-boyfriend and former Theranos deputy, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, of sexual abuse, saying the abuse had clouded her judgment. (Balwani faces another fraud trial in same court in February.)

The move was viewed by legal experts as risky because abuse charges are not a legal defense in a white-collar criminal trial.

The guilty verdicts handed down by the jury on Monday show that the tactic failed to convince jurors that she should be cleared for deceiving investors over millions.

Among those who lost large sums of money were media mogul Rupert Murdoch, former Education Secretary Betsy Devos and the Walton family of Walmart. In total, Holmes, a skilled and charismatic pitchwoman, has raised nearly $ 1 billion from investors based on a mountain of lies and cover-ups.

Holmes showed remorse at the helm. She said she wished she had handled some key trade issues differently. But she blamed others for Theranos’ downfall. She said the lab directors she trusted were closest to the technology. And she said Balwani, not her, oversaw the company’s financial forecast, which later turned out to be grossly inflated.

Still, the government offered proof that Holmes had an iron grip on Theranos’ operations. Prosecutors argued that she had not stopped and even helped spread lies about the company that misled investors by pumping millions of dollars into the startup.

Promised that a blood prick on his finger could be analyzed for hundreds of diseases

After dropping out of Stanford University, Holmes dazzled Silicon Valley when she founded Theranos at the age of 19. She promised her technology could screen patients for hundreds of illnesses with just a tiny sample of blood, a notion that has puzzled longtime biotech experts.

She cultivated a mystique that included a signature black turtleneck like Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, which she greatly appreciated. admired.

When Theranos’ machines were deployed at Walgreens stores in California and Arizona, they gave patients false or erroneous results. One patient testified that she was led to believe that she was having a miscarriage after taking a Theranos test, when indeed her pregnancy was viable. Another patient thought her cancer had come back when she had not, after a test. But in the end, jurors didn’t believe Holmes had intentionally cheated on the patients.

Big names from former President Bill Clinton to former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim believed in the company, helping it attract global investment and a valuation of over $ 9 billion before his disgrace in 2015, when the wall street journal began publishing a series of exhibits that sparked government inquiries into the company.

Among the findings that emerged about Theranos, he relied primarily on commercially available modified blood analyzers, and not his miracle technology, to perform tests. Holmes fiercely protected the activity, saying it was a “trade secret” that even investors closest to the company would not be aware of.

It’s unusual for tech executives to face criminal change when their startups crumble under the weight of unfulfilled promises.

Former prosecutors said the severity of the fraud at Theranos, as well as the startup’s fact that the startup belonged to the tightly regulated healthcare industry, where the health of private citizens is at stake, set this failure of the startup apart from that. others once enthusiastic startups that have also died out.

The spectacular rise and fall of Holmes and Theranos has been examined in a documentary, podcast series and bestselling book. In March, a Hulu series is planned outing on Holmes. There is also a feature film in progress on Theranos in which actress Jennifer Lawrence will play Holmes.