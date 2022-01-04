Sensex up over 100 pts at open, Nifty Eyes 17,700

Connect with us

The markets are anticipating an increase in volatility. Investors face headwinds from the Omicron variant, supply chain disruptions and more central banks cancel out the pandemic stimulus that propelled a third year of double-digit returns for equities

Sensex earns almost 200 points in the first transactions

04 Jan 2022, 09:22:46 AM

Nifty approaches 17,700 trade openings

04 Jan 2022, 09:14:20 IS

Manufacturing in China grows as employment remains low

The activity of Chinese factories expanded in December with the resumption of production and sales, although employment remained weak, a private gauge showed Tuesday.

The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers index fell to 50.9 last month from 49.9 November, Caixin and IHS Markit said in a statement. Economists expected a marginal improvement to 50, the dividing line between expansion and contraction.

Production has grown at the fastest pace over the past year, supported by improving market conditions and stronger customer demand, while inflation has eased, the statement said. Employment fell for the fifth consecutive month, with the sub-index falling to 48.7, the weakest since February of last year.

Sensex higher in pre-opening

04 Jan 2022, 09:05:56 IS

Nifty above 17,700 in pre-opening

04 Jan 2022, 08:54:40 AM IS

HDFC grants 7,468 CR loans in December quarter and records 5.5% growth

Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC), the country’s largest mortgage lender, said on Monday it had granted loans worth 7,468 crore in the quarter ended December, up 5.5% from a year ago.

She had assigned loans in the amount of 7,076 crore in the corresponding quarter of December 2020 of the previous fiscal year.

All loans ceded during the quarter ended Dec.31 were granted to HDFC Bank in accordance with the repurchase option included in the mortgage loan agreement between HDFC Bank and the company, he said in a regulatory filing. .

Loans sold in the previous 12 months amounted to 27,591 crore against 16,956 crores, he says.

04 Jan 2022, 08:44:20 EST

Clever Perspective: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

The index has risen gallantly and is poised to rise higher. As expected on Friday, we hit the target of 17600. We should now head towards 17850 as the next resistance level. Post that 18050 would be the next possible target for the Nifty. Since we are in positive ground, any intra-day drop or drop can be used to build up buy positions for higher targets.

04 Jan 2022, 08:42:12 AM IS

Smart View: Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The negative sequence of lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart is now placed on the edge of negation, as Nifty moved above the last lower high on December 13th at 17,639 levels on Monday. This could mean that the bearish setup is likely to be reversed and that any drop from current Nifty 50 levels could result in a bullish setup like higher highs and lows, according to the daily chart.

04 Jan 2022, 08:40:48 AM IS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for covid-19, mild symptoms

04 Jan 2022, 08:38:11 AM IS

Elizabeth Holmes, former CEO of Theranos, convicted of fraud

Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors in her blood testing startup Theranos in a high-profile case seen as an indictment against Silicon Valley culture.

Holmes is a rare example of a tech executive brought in to deal with a burning business, in an area littered with the carcasses of losing companies that once promised untold wealth.

His case shed light on the blurry line between the bustle that characterizes the industry and outright criminal dishonesty.

Jurors took seven days of deliberation to render their verdict, finding her guilty on four counts of tricking investors into pouring money into what she claimed was a revolutionary testing system.

But the panel – which had listened to weeks of sometimes complex evidence – also acquitted her of four counts and was unable to rule on three others.

The 37-year-old now faces 20 years in prison for each conviction. She remains at large ahead of another bail hearing next week. No date has been set for sentencing.

04 Jan 2022, 08:07:18 AM

CGSB obtains its first CMD wife, Alka Mittal

Alka Mittal, director of human resources (human resources) at the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has been appointed president and chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead the energy major, CGSB said in a tweet on Monday. evening.

“CGSB Director (HR) Dr Alka Mittal has been given an additional charge of CGSB CMD, making her the first woman to lead the #Energy major,” CGSB tweeted from her official account. .

Mittal was given the additional charge after incumbent Subhash Kumar retired on December 31, 2021. She is also the top director of the CGSB board.

04 Jan 2022, 07:58:42 AM IS

SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,688.50 in first trades, down 9 points

04 Jan 2022, 07:52:36 AM IS

Most Asian stocks follow the gains of their US peers

Most Asian stocks rose on Tuesday after the S&P 500 closed at a record high on the first trading day of 2022. T-bills held on losses.

Japan led a lead as more Asian markets traded after the New Years break. US gains followed European stocks which reached all-time highs even as trading volumes remained weak due to the holidays. US futures were little changed on Tuesday.

Hong Kong stocks edged up after their worst start to the year since 2019. Chinese stocks weakened as investors contemplate the possibility of further policy easing with data showing real estate companies have seen their sales plummet last year.

The markets are anticipating an increase in volatility. Investors face headwinds from the omicron variant, supply chain disruptions and more central banks reversing pandemic stimulus measures that have propelled a third year of double-digit returns for equities.

December payroll data in the United States and minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month later this week could justify starting a tightening earlier.

S&P 500 futures were little changed, as were Nasdaq 100 futures.

Japan’s Topix index rose 1.3%, the Australian S & P / ASX 200 index rose 1.5%, the Kospi index fell 0.3%, the Hang Seng index rose 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%.

Overnight, major Wall Street indices closed at new highs and Apple briefly hit a valuation of $ 3 trillion in an open bullish period through 2022, despite expectations of higher interest rates. .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.7% to a record 36,585.06. The general S&P 500 index jumped 0.6% to 4,796.56, also a record, while the technology-rich Nasdaq composite index rose 1.2% to 15,832.80.

The new milestones follow a series of historic highs in December as markets continue to bet the latest increase in Covid-19 cases will not derail economic growth.

Related Topics: