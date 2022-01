Fanatics buy Topps as collectible card ambitions accelerate – Sportico.com

Fanatics has struck a deal to acquire the Topps trading card business, according to people familiar with the plans, a move that will likely accelerate its recent push into the booming industry. Michael Rubin’s company pays nearly $ 500 million to buy Topps Sports & Entertainment, the business unit that includes physical cards and digital collectibles, according to people, who have been granted anonymity because negotiations are private . The rest of The Topps Co., including Bazooka Candy Brands, will remain in the hands of the current owners, private equity firm Madison Dearborn and Michael Eisner’s Tornante firm, the people said. A representative for Fanatics declined to comment. Representatives for Topps and Tornante did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment, while Madison Dearborn declined to comment. Fanatics, the world’s largest seller of licensed sportswear, shocked the collectible card industry in August by securing exclusive long-term trading card licenses from a handful of sports leagues and unions ( including the rights to MLB and MLBPA currently held by Topps). The news reshuffled the entire industry, which saw renewed interest during the pandemic, and scuttled a Topps PSPC acquisition that valued the company at $ 1.6 billion. Founded in 1938, Topps currently owns these baseball rights, along with a number of other card deals including deals with F1, UEFA, Bundesliga and Disney (the former Eisner company) . It is not known if Fanatics intends to use the Topps name in the future, or if it plans to replace Topps with its own name. Although it has yet to launch a single product, Fanatics Trading Cards was valued at $ 10.4 billion in a funding round last year. Fanatics owns around 80% of the company, with investors including private equity giant Silver Lake, talent agency Endeavor, and venture capital firm Insight Partners. The NBA, NBPA, MLB, MLBPA and NFLPA, all of which have collectible card deals with fanatics that will go into effect in the next few years, will also be shareholders of the collectible card business, according to people familiar with the plans. Collectible cards are just one part of Fanatics’ goal of building a sports e-commerce empire. In addition to the main clothing business, the company is considering a sports betting vertical and last year launched an NFT company alongside Michael Novogratz and Gary Vaynerchuk. Topps originally planned to go public in a $ 1.6 billion deal with Mudrick II, a PSPC led by value investor Jason Mudrick. That deal collapsed in August after the announcement of the Fanatics licenses. Eisner was to control the state-owned company as a result of the deal and was on track for a salary of $ 600 million in cash and stock. (This story has been updated with the value of the transaction in the title and second paragraph.)

