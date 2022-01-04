Tesla Stock Pops after record deliveries





The new year has brought good news to investors in Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). Shares of the electric carmaker jumped 10% to $ 1,163.63 on the morning of Jan. 3 after reporting an 87% increase in annual vehicle deliveries to $ 936,000 from a year earlier. The company delivered 308,600 vehicles in the last quarter of 2021, up from 180,667 in the same period a year earlier. Those numbers far exceed analysts’ estimates of 267,000 for the current quarter and 897,000 for 2021 as a whole. Key points to remember Electric carmaker Tesla’s share jumped more than 10% after announcing fourth-quarter deliveries to beat analyst estimates.

The increase in vehicle deliveries paves the way for positive profit growth for the company.

Analysts are revising their earnings estimates for Tesla in the fourth quarter. Tesla’s stock jump is a reversal of the company’s recent fortunes. The sale of shares by Tesla CEO Elon Musk late last year caused his once-high stock price to fall more than 10% by more than 10% and led to choppy trading patterns. The recent announcement of deliveries could signal the start of a near-term recovery as analysts revise their price targets and earnings estimates following today’s announcement. An impressive fourth quarter The bulk of Tesla’s delivery volume in the last quarter of 2021 came from Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Models, which are economy versions of its more expensive cars, accounted for over 96% of overall customer deliveries. . The Model S and Model X cars made up the rest. Tesla’s delivery figures are impressive given that it achieved this feat in an unprecedented pandemic year, which has been marred by supply chain bottlenecks, chip shortages and a series of regulatory issues for the company. For example, it had to shut down the operations of its factories due to shortages of raw materials. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into Tesla’s autopilot function. The company also had to deal with labor issues at its factory. But Tesla’s software engineering skills have helped it overcome supply chain problems better than its auto industry counterparts. According to CEO Musk, Tesla rewrote its software to ensure that its production processes were capable of supporting alternative chips. While the investigation into its Autopilot software is not complete, its effect on the company’s stock price has been temporary. At the same time, Tesla opened two new factories, one in Shanghai and the other in Berlin, to increase its production capacity. The old facility is a hub for Model 3 exports to Europe. The result was a surge in its share price. According to some, Tesla is the “biggest winner” of the stock market bubble caused by the pandemic. Even a massive recall, announced late last year, failed to dampen investor enthusiasm for Tesla’s future, which was bolstered by a massive push towards electric vehicles by the Biden administration. Analysts take note While analysts may have been wrong in their estimates of Tesla’s last quarter deliveries, many took note of the company’s announcement this morning and revised their valuation of its shares. Ryan Brinkman, analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), raised his price target for the stock from $ 250 to $ 295, calling his new price target “not too generous.” Brinkman has a sell rating for the stock, but raised his estimate of fourth-quarter earnings to $ 2.22 per share, from a previous estimate of $ 1.54 per share. RBC analyst Joseph Spak said Tesla’s announcement and share price rise was “fireworks to end the year (and start 2022)” and raised the price target of the company at $ 1,005 compared to the current $ 950. He also revised his estimate of earnings for the company’s fourth quarter to $ 2.81 per share from the current $ 2.07. Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne has raised his estimate of fourth-quarter earnings for Tesla stock to $ 2.07 per share, from $ 1.66 currently. Famous Tesla bull Dan Ives, who has a price target of $ 1,400 for Tesla, left his price target and earnings estimates unchanged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/tesla-stock-pops-after-record-deliveries-5214615 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos