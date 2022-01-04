Tuesday: Amtrak service is now faster from St. Louis to Chicago but less frequent in Kansas City





This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air during the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can Listen live . As of Monday morning, Amtrak service between St. Louis and Kansas City was cut by 50%, with Amtrak citing a state-level decision as the impetus. What was previously two round trips per day on passenger trains will now be limited to one per day with an eastbound departure from Kansas City each morning and a westbound departure from St. Louis in the afternoon. Federal law requires states to pay part of the cost of certain Amtrak trains, a recent Amtrak announcement stated about the change. The Missouri state budget does not include funding to continue to operate two round-trip Missouri River Runner trains. Marc Magliari is Amtrak’s Chicago spokesperson. Chicago-based spokesman Marc Magliari called the reduction a fairly significant loss, and comes even as Missourians express interest in expanding Amtrak service in light of the passage of the infrastructure of President Joe Bidens. Across the Mississippi River in Illinois, Amtrak has some good news: In December, some of the passenger trains that make trips between St. Louis and Chicago started going up to 90 miles a day. time. And over the next 12-18 months, Amtrak announced , the maximum speed allowed along the corridor is expected to increase to 110 miles per hour. Magliari said Saint Louis on the air that for travelers between Gateway and Windy cities, the faster trains make rail a major competitor when it comes to options for making the trip itself, he added, taking into account the speed at which some drivers speed along Interstate 55. On Tuesday’s show, Magliari will join host Sarah Fenske to take a closer look at these and other changes underway, such as new coaches. Have a question or comment about Amtrak travel in our area? Tweet us ( @STlonAir ), send an email to [email protected] or share your impressions via our Saint Louis on the air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage. Saint Louis on the air brings you the stories of Saint-Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah fenske and produced by Alex heuer , Emily woodbury , Evie hemphill , Lara hamdan and Kayla drake . Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The sound engineer is Aaron Doerr .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.stlpublicradio.org/show/st-louis-on-the-air/2022-01-03/tuesday-amtrak-service-is-now-speedier-from-st-louis-to-chicago-but-less-frequent-to-kansas-city The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos