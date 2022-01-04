Dollar hits 5-year high in early 2022 as Tokyo shares rise





The US dollar briefly hit a five-year high in the upper 115 yen range on Tuesday, as Tokyo stocks surged to take the Nikkei index to its highest level since late November on the first trading day of 2022. . At 3 p.m., the dollar hit 115.73-77 yen against 115.28-38 yen in New York by 5 p.m. Monday. Japanese financial markets were closed on Friday and Monday due to the year-end and New Year holidays. Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki rings the bell on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on January 4, 2022, in a ceremony to mark the first trading day of the year. (Kyodo) The euro was listed at $ 1.1303-1307 and 130.81-90 yen against $ 1.1294-1304 and 130.26-36 yen in New York late Monday afternoon. The 225-number Nikkei Stock Average ended up 510.08 points, or 1.77%, from Thursday at 29,301.79, its highest close since November 25 and marking the first gain since 2018 when stock market sessions at the start of the year. The largest Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended at 37.89 points, or 1.90%, up to 2,030.22. The winners were led by issues of shipping, transport equipment and insurance. The dollar climbed into the upper 115 yen range, the highest level since January 2017, amid rising expectations of an early interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve after an overnight rise in yields the US Treasury, brokers said. It was also pushed up by an increased appetite for risk, “with investors motivated to buy the US dollar alongside a surge in Tokyo stocks,” said Yuji Saito, head of the foreign exchange department at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in Tokyo. Market participants may try to test the 116 yen range now that the dollar has broken above the 115 yen level recorded in November, he added. Meanwhile, investors bought a wide range of issues in Tokyo after the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices closed overnight at all-time highs. The benchmark Nikkei extended its gains in the afternoon, advancing more than 500 points, or nearly 2%. The technological problems were particularly acute after Apple Inc. became the first American company with a market value exceeding $ 3 trillion on Monday. The market reaction to the highest daily number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo in three months on Monday at 103 was limited due to reports that the Omicron variant, which spread quickly, was less likely to cause hospitalization, brokers said. On the first section, the increasing emissions outnumbered the decreases from 1,625 to 494, while 64 ended unchanged. Apple supplier Alps Alpine jumped 54 yen, or 5.0%, to 1,139 yen, while Murata Manufacturing, also a supplier, added 227 yen, or 2.5%, to close at 9,384 yen . Automakers were among the export-oriented problems, spurred by the weaker yen. Nissan Motor climbed 34.3 yen, or 6.2%, to 590.1 yen, Mazda Motor jumped 51 yen, or 5.8%, to 936 yen, and Suzuki Motor rose 94 yen, or 2.1%, to 4,523 yen. Main section trade volume rose to 1,109.93 million shares from 729.84 million shares on Thursday. Associated coverage: Apple Becomes First U.S. Company With $ 3 Trillion Market Value FOCUS: Profits pick up after pandemic to keep Tokyo stocks on an uptrend in 2022 Nikkei up 4.9% in 2021, best year-end result since 1989

