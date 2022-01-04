FTSE Reaches Nearly Two-Year High Thanks to Omicron’s Optimism, European Shares Hit All-Time High Live | Business





Hello and welcome to our continued coverage of the global economy, financial markets, euro area and business. It is the first day of trading in London today, as the UK stock markets were closed for the New Years holiday yesterday. Stock trading will start in about half an hour. Oil prices edged up this morning before falling 0.3%, ahead of the Monthly meeting of OPEC oil cartels. Factory activity in China rose at its fastest pace in six months in December, indicated by the latest Caixin / Markit manufacturing purchasing managers index. The overall index rose to 50.9 in December from 49.9 in November. Other Asian indices also indicated an expansion. Many Asian stock markets rose, with the Japanese Nikkei up 1.77% while the Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.3%. In Germany, retail sales rose unexpectedly in November, according to official figures released at Dawn. Sales rose 0.6%, beating expectations of a 0.5% drop. The German Federal Statistical Office said Retail turnover hit a new record in 2021, although clothing retailers suffered losses in the second year of the pandemic. European stocks rebounded to record highs on their first day of trading yesterday, with traders betting on a steady economic recovery despite the surge in Covid infections caused by the Omicron variant. The European benchmark, the Stoxx 600, hit an intraday high of 491.73 points and then closed at 489.99, up 0.45%. It recorded a 22.4% increase last year, its second best annual performance in more than a decade. The US, French and German stock markets all had a stellar year in 2021 and topped the UK FTSE 100 index, which rose 14.3%, its best year since 2016, as UK stocks recovered from the pandemic shock of 2020. Despite the recovery, the The FTSE 100 ended the year 6.5% below its peak of 7,903 points, which was established in May 2018. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index has jumped 27% in 2021, reaching 70 record closing highs. Apple became the first U.S. company to be valued at over $ 3 billion on Monday as the tech company continued its phenomenal share price growth, tripling in value in less than four years. You’re here jumped 13.5% after reporting jaw-dropping car sales last quarter and last year. Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst at Swissquote, says:

Globally, there is a lot of news regarding the increase in omicron cases, but there is also a lot of news that omicron cases are not as deadly as previous variants of Covid. And investors prefer a glass that is half full rather than a glass that is half empty at the start of the year. However, many market strategists are cautious about 2022, predicting meager increases of 4% to 7% for the FTSE 100. Inflation has jumped to 5.1% in the UK and 6.8% in the US and is expected to go even higher, which means that interest rates are on the rise, while China is expected to spoil the party with tighter credit and regulations. In the USA, Elizabeth holmes, founder of Theranos, was found guilty on four of 11 counts of fraud, concluding a high-profile lawsuit that captivated Silicon Valley and chronicled the late blood-testing startup’s missteps. Agenda 7.45 a.m. GMT: Inflation France for December (forecast: 2.9%)

08:55 GMT: unemployment in Germany for December

9:30 a.m. GMT: Bank of England mortgage and consumer credit approvals for November

9:30 am GMT: Markit / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI for December

3:00 p.m. ISM American Manufacturing PMI for December

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/live/2022/jan/04/stock-markets-rise-omicron-optimism-oil-prices-dip-opec-meeting-business-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos