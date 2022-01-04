Airtel Payments Bank Gets Rbi Approval to Operate as Scheduled Bank





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Tuesday that it had included Airtel Payment Bank in the “Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934”. A bank mentioned in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act is known as the “Scheduled Commercial Bank”. Airtel Payments Bank – which has one of the largest retail networks with more than 500,000 neighborhood bank outlets – saw a marked increase in the number of new accounts opened in FY21, with transactions also having increased, the company official said. Today, one in six villages in the country is served by Airtel Payments Bank. Its digital banking solutions allow users to open a bank account in five minutes using KYC video, make secure payments using Safe Pay and get benefits with the “Rewards123” program. . Also read: Airtel Payments Bank is able to offer its solutions to both the urban digital customer and the rural underbanked customer. The products are user-driven and designed to bring millions of users into digital inclusion. It is one of the fastest growing banks with over 115 million users across the country and over 8 million merchants. The bank is among the top five FASTag issuers and processors for the Bharat bill payment system. With annualized revenues of over Rs 1,000 crore, the bank became profitable during the September quarter.

