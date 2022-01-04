COVID-19: Alberta daycare faces staff shortage as parents juggle school delay





Parents, schools and daycares across Alberta are anxiously awaiting whether K-12 students return to in-person or online learning next week. READ MORE: COVID-19: Alberta to delay in-person return to school from Kindergarten to Grade 12 until January 10 On Monday, Ontario announced that its schools will switch to distance learning starting Wednesday for at least two weeks. As Alberta Kindergarten to Grade 12 students are on extended winter vacation this week amid an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province, daycares remain open. Krystal Churcher, owner of the Early Start Learning Center in Fort McMurray, said the majority of her staff have their own school-aged children. “We are already going through a crisis of child care worker shortages in Alberta,” said Churcher. The story continues under the ad “It’s not something where we can find temporary staff to come in while these parents can go home and be with their children.” The Alberta government has said more information on whether students will learn in class or at home starting Jan. 10 will be announced later this week. READ MORE: Ontario families scramble as Omicron forces closure of 2-week school “I think we’re able to juggle that for this short one-week term with the staff, but if it’s e-learning, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Churcher said. . “It was horrible last year for the staff. We could hardly continue our classes because we were… (so) short of staff. Churcher said she responded to inquiries over the weekend from families seeking child care for their school-aged children. “(It’s difficult. We don’t offer that kind of service in our center,” she said. Alberta Teachers Association president Jason Schilling said if students return to class on Monday, many details will need to be worked out. “We also need direction on things like assemblies and sporting events and other things that happen during regular school working days,” Schilling said. The story continues under the ad “Keeping people safe is the number one thing, but we also need to give people time to prepare for it. “ Wing Li, spokesperson for advocacy group Support Our Students Alberta, said she hopes the province will use this week to rethink its current COVID-19 measures in schools. “Insert HEPA filters, address ventilation in schools, have a more phased approach to have fewer students in the school at a time,” she suggested.















