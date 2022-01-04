Tesla is approaching a record. The street says the action is worth 100 times the profit.

Text size





Tesla stock is set to open above $ 1,200 per share, bringing it closer to its all-time high of $ 1,243.49. As the stock skyrockets in double digits on Monday, expect more debate on how to assess the shares of the electric vehicle leader.

Wall Street, for its part, seems to believe the stock (ticker: TSLA) is worth around 100 times Tesla’s earnings per share. It’s about 10 times more valuable than shares of traditional car makers, but it looks about right, based on some valuation methodology.

In pre-market trading on Tuesday, Tesla stock was up 0.6% to $ 1,206.95, while futures on the



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

were both up about 0.3%. Shares gained 13.5% on Monday after the company said it delivered more than 308,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, about 15% more than Wall Street’s estimated 267,000.

At around $ 1,207 a share and with around 1 billion shares outstanding, Tesla is valued at around $ 1,200 billion, particularly for an automaker.

The price is about 130 times higher than the relatively outdated Wall Street consensus forecast of around $ 9 per share in 2022 earnings.





Ford engine



stock (F), by comparison, is valued at around 11 times, while





General Motors



stock (GM) is about nine times.

Behind the gap is the fact that traditional automakers like Ford and GM haven’t seen the same growth as Tesla for many generations. Tesla’s delivery volumes increased by around 87% in 2021.

More deliveries to Tesla mean more revenue. And as Wall Street responded to Tesla’s latest delivery news, leaked Sunday, the consensus call for 2022 earnings has risen by about 20 cents a share in the past two days. The average Teslas share price forecast, meanwhile, rose by around $ 20, to around $ 863 per share.

A $ 20 increase in the stock price target for an additional 20 cents in earnings per share is a multiple of 100 times a rule of thumb investors can use to meet the new challenge of valuing a growing automaker fast.

Just plug in the consensus call for earnings estimates for 2022 and multiply by 100. According to this logic, to justify the price of $ 1,200, Tesla would need to earn $ 12 per share in 2022. The current consensus estimate is $ 9, but the figure is based in part on outdated forecasts: Not all analysts raise estimates at the same rate or in response to every news item.

At the start of last year, analysts expected Tesla to earn around $ 4 a share in 2021, but the actual figure is expected to exceed $ 6. Profit estimates rise when things get better, as they have been with Tesla lately.

The 2021 experience makes possible a profit per share of $ 12. If Tesla hit that number, it would represent earnings growth of around 100%. At a stock price of $ 1,200, the price-to-earnings ratio would be 100 times greater. Divide that by the growth rate, at 100%, and you get a price / earnings / growth ratio of about 1.

There is no such thing as a good PEG ratio: the number that makes sense depends on the company, the sector and the growth rate. But a PEG of 1 is not that excessive. The PEG ratio of



Russell 1000 Growth Index

is about 2 to 3 times.

Regardless of Tesla’s multiple deals, investors can be sure the bulls and bears will debate it. Investors can also be confident that the stock will rise if the company manages to continue to beat delivery estimates with double-digit percentages, as it did in the fourth quarter.

