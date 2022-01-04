CES 2022: US Consumer Tech Sales Growth Slows This Year

Text size
LAS VEGASU.S. Growth in consumer tech retail sales will slow 2.8 percent this year to $ 505 billion after a better-than-expected 9.6 percent gain in 2021, according to a new forecast from the Consumer Technology Association, released at ‘a press event Monday night before that. weeks CES Technology Fair in Las Vegas. Spending increased by 7% in 2020.
The two-year tech sales boom has been propelled by increased reliance on digital technology during the pandemic, with many people working and home-schooled, and businesses increasing their reliance on digital commerce.
CTA predicts that software and services growth in 2022 will slow to 6%, from 11.4% in 2021, with hardware growth slowing to 1.8%, from 9% last year.
CTA last year initially forecast 4.3% growth for 2021, then lifted his forecast at 7.5% in a July update, citing unprecedented consumer demand for technologies related to work, school and lifestyle. The year was marked by particularly strong demand for 5G-compatible smartphones, personal computers and associated peripherals.
Steve Koenig, CTA’s vice president of research, noted that the hardware industry continues to be affected by high shipping costs and semiconductor shortages. He cited data showing average semiconductor lead times reached 22 weeks at the end of last year, down less than 12 weeks from a year earlier.
He said data from the Semiconductor Industry Association shows that the chip industry will increase production in 2022 by 16%, compared to growth of 8%. But he notes that the real solution will be building new chip-making factories, a process underway at companies like
Intelligence
(ticker: INTC),
Samsung
and
Taiwan Semiconductor
(TSM), but which will take several years. He also noted that about 75% of all chips are made in East Asia, which creates risks for the tech industry at large.
Koenig presented data showing that consumers are improving the quality of their technology. For example, a CTA study found that 52% of American homes now own 4K Ultra HD TVs, up from 36% a year earlier. Laptop and notebook computer owners fell from 28% to 38%, while smart device households fell from 19% to 26% of the total. Internet-connected TVs can now be found in 71% of American homes, up from 65% a year ago. The penetration of home video game consoles increased from 48% to 53%.
Koeng’s list of tech trends in 2022 begins with the growing adoption of 5G, including industrial Internet of Things, and increased spending on cloud infrastructure, digital transformation and remote working . He is also seeing a growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, for everything from buy recommendations to crime prevention and factory management.
On the metaverse, Koenig said it’s closer than you might think, with key building blocks in place, including cloud, 5G, and haptic feedback. Over time, immersive digital experiences will become inextricably linked to our physical reality over the next 10 to 20 years, he said.
Other trends he cited to watch for 2022 included electric vehicles, space technology, sustainable energy and food technology, smart homes and smart cities, and digital health wearable and therapeutic devices. .
CES will officially start on Wednesday and end on Friday.
