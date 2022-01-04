Stock market today: Dow stretches records as Santa rally continues

Text size





Major stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday, although the market had a better day than it appeared on the surface. The momentum that saw stocks rally to the new year continued for the Dow, while tech stocks weakened.

At the end of the morning, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

had risen 250 points, or 0.7%, after the index closed at an all-time high of 36,585 on Monday. the



S&P 500

initially gained, then lost 0.2% after closing too much at an all time high in the last session. Heavy technology



Nasdaq composite

fell 1.8%.

While tech stocks dragged indexes down, most stocks were up. the Equal Weight Invesco S&P 500 The exchange-traded fund (RSP), which weights each stock in the index equally and therefore shows the movement of the average stock, gained 0.7%.

The good economic news outside the United States hasn’t hurt. China’s latest economic data was better than expected, keeping markets confident in global economic output. China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index was at 50.9, beating expectations of 50 for December.

The latest report on American manufacturing was not so rosy. The Institute for Supply Managements manufacturing index slipped to 58.7 in December, missing expectations of 60 and down from the previous reading of 61.1.

As markets want to see the strength of the manufacturing sector, the good news is that the weaker-than-expected result does nothing to encourage the Federal Reserve to act faster by raising interest rates to fight inflation due to a hot economy. Investors will be looking for more good data, but not so good that expectations for rate hikes are advanced, wrote Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research.

In addition, job postings for November were 10.6 million, lower than estimates of 11.1 million and lower than the previous result of 11.1 million, after a record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs. Fewer openings mean that companies are not looking for as many workers as expected, which could slow the pace of wage increases and therefore slow inflation.

The stock market reflected optimism about economic growth on Tuesday. Any indication that the Fed will be less aggressive in raising interest rates is an indication that economic growth may be higher, not lower. The most economically sensitive value stocks outperformed growth stocks by leaps and bounds on Tuesday. Higher rates [Treasury yields] and economic hopes are helping, NatAlliance Securities Andrew Brenner wrote.

Indeed, rising bond yields weighed on tech stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.68% after rising on Monday after a close of 1.51% on Friday. Yields are at their highest since late November, approaching their pandemic-era high of 1.75%. The higher yield reflects higher expectations for long-term inflation, which is bad for tech stocks that rely on long-term earnings.

Overall, the stock market has been in a good mood lately. The Santa Claus rally, when the market rises in late December as people fund their retirement accounts and other positions to hold more stocks at the end of the year, continued into the New Year. In two trading days to start 2022, the S&P 500 is up 0.5%.

Overseas, London



FTSE 100

jumped 1.8% as UK traders began their first session of 2022 after a bank holiday Monday. In Tokyo, the



Nikkei 225

outperformed its Asian peers with an increase of 1.8%.

Hong Kong



Hang Seng

index barely finished on the flat top and the



Shanghai Composite

fell 0.2%.

The declines in China came amid the further expansion of lockdowns, with the city of Zhengzhou (the capital of Henan province) starting a partial lockdown, Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

In addition to pressures from Covid-19, the Chinese central bank has decided to drain liquidity. The People’s Bank of China slashed its short-term cash injections on Tuesday, leading to the largest cash drain since October, Bloomberg reported.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 1.4% to over $ 77 a barrel, even after OPEC said it would increase production as the global economic recovery remains on track.

Here are six actions in motion on Tuesday:

After briefly hitting a market cap of $ 3 trillion on Monday, the world’s first public company to achieve that market value





Apple



(ticker: AAPL) was down 1% on Tuesday.

Cruise company





Carnival Corp.



(CCL) rose 1.6% after jumping 6.4% on Monday. Inventories of cruise ships have generally increased despite Omicron’s impact on their operations, including an increase in cases among passengers in their fleets.

Although he has agreed to delay the rollout of a new 5G service for two weeks due to aviation safety concerns,





AT&T



(T) and





Verizon



Equities (VZ) held up well, rising 1.3% and 1%, respectively.





SunPower



(SPWR) grew 3.3% even after being upgraded to Market Perform’s Surperformer at Raymond James.





Under protection



The stock (UAA) gained 0.7% after moving from Neutral to Outperforming at Baird.

Write to Jack Denton at