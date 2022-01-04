Reducing the digital divide with benefits in the event of a pandemic





In summary The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program offers a monthly subsidy for broadband service to eligible households. By Joseph Hayes Joseph Hayes is an associate researcher at the Public Policy Institute of California, where he studies demographic changes, educational policy and criminal justice issues. Darriya Starr Darriya Starr is an associate researcher at PPIC Higher Education Center and also studies K12 education policy. Niu Gao, Special at CalMatters Niu Gao is a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, specializing in K12 education. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for universal broadband access. Without reliable high-speed internet, it is difficult for students to attend online classes and for parents to work from home. Many California households struggle to afford Internet services, especially in low-income communities and communities of color. To help bridge this digital divide, the federal government created the Emergency broadband service program last May. The program offers a subsidy of up to $ 50 per month for broadband service to eligible households earning up to 135% of the federal poverty line (or about $ 35,000 for a family of four) or who are eligible for other federal safety net programs.



The recently adopted Law on investment in infrastructure and employment Extends the Emergency Broadband Benefit indefinitely, with a grant of $ 30 per month. However, preliminary data shows that the program is not reaching many eligible households. Nationally, only about one in five eligible households were enrolled as of October 31. This means that 26 million eligible households do not receive the grant. 24% Participation Rate in California The percentage of households enrolled in the program out of all eligible households is slightly higher than that of other various large states, such as Florida (22%), New York (21%) and Texas (19%). However, only 9 of California’s 58 counties have participation rates above 50%, and its median participation rate is only 27%. The turnout varies considerably from county to county: it’s only 8% in Marin, Nevada and Sierra counties, while it is effectively 100% in Imperial County and quite a bit. high in Merced (84%) and Kern (77%) counties. While these low rates are of concern, counties with higher poverty rates tend to have a higher uptake of emergency broadband benefits. This correlation is promising because increased Internet access in very poor countries could stimulate these local economies. Additionally, populated counties with high poverty rates are more likely to have a greater proportion of households enrolled in the broadband emergency benefit program than smaller counties with similar poverty rates. This indicates that the number of participating households statewide is likely higher than the participation percentages alone suggest. For example, Los Angeles County has a participation rate of 46%, while the participation rate is lower in smaller counties with similar poverty rates such as Santa Barbara (26%) and Yolo (22%) . Several factors contribute to the low participation rate. First, awareness is very low: Nationally, only 23% of adults have heard of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. Second, many households can be put off by the multi-step application process, which requires them to go to the government first and then have a participating ISP apply the subsidy. Third, some internet service providers required initially registrants to upgrade their existing data plans to more expensive plans, so some households may have decided not to apply for fear of higher bills if they become ineligible or the program ends. There are several ways to improve the emergency broadband benefit program:



Use existing networks and systems to increase awareness. Federal, state and local governments could work with community organizations, trusted messengers in historically marginalized communities to raise awareness. They could also explore ways to automatically notify and / or enroll eligible households through the Federal Communications Commissions’ current grant program, other safety net programs, and school lunch programs. Streamline the application process and service delivery. Leveraging existing data, resources and information channels could simplify registration. the pandemic-EBT The map, used to supplement household food budgets, is a template for providing much-needed support that households can use with any participating Internet service provider. Limit broadband costs to households to a percentage of income. The Emergency Broadband Benefit subsidy does not cover all broadband costs, which average $ 68 / month nationwide and may increase with new technology. Policymakers might consider replicating the design of existing housing subsidy programs, which cover costs above a percentage of household income. Bridging the digital divide is essential to improve educational and economic opportunities. While the investments recently approved by the State Short-term strategies, such as emergency broadband delivery, are also needed to fill current gaps, intended to narrow this gap in the long term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calmatters.org/commentary/2022/01/narrowing-the-digital-divide-with-pandemic-benefits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos