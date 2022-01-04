NFL broadcaster Hall of Famer Troy Aikman announces new beer brand





Troy Aikman takes on the big ale with the announcement of a new brand: EIGHT, an elite lager beer brewed with organic grains. (Business Wire)

(NEXSTAR) – Troy Aikman goes back to the field – no, not the soccer field, the beer field. The Hall of Fame, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and longtime NFL broadcaster is launching a new beer. Aikman teased the ad on New Years Eve on Instagram, saying “Ringtone in 2022 with lots of new adventures to come. Great news coming January 4th, stay tuned,” followed by the beer emoji. On Tuesday, Aikman posted a new video to Instagram for Eight, a 90-calorie light beer. According to The morning news from Dallas, Aikman co-founded an Austin-based company to launch beer next month in Texas. When Aikman was playing college football in Oklahoma, he worked for a Miller distributor, he told the Dallas newspaper. After retiring from the Cowboys, Aikman did a few commercials for Miller Lite. Royals cancel FanFest for second year in a row

Beer, Eight, has been a work in progress for years, according to the brand website. Brewers Scientists at Oregon State University formulated “Elite Light Lager”, using organic beans. It’s also considered an all-malt beer, which means it doesn’t contain corn or rice, The Dallas Morning News reports. For those unfamiliar with Aikman’s days as a player, the beer name, Eight, pays homage to his jersey number in college and with the Cowboys. Aikman says he also represents strength and balance. However, that does not represent the number you can buy in a pack – Eight will come in a six, 12, and 19.2 ounce pack. Eight is on track to launch the project in bars, restaurants and other onsite locations in Texas in February, according to a Press release. The cans will be available at retail outlets statewide from March. Download the FOX4 News appto stay up to date on the go.

